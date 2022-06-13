Active Steps to Take If Customer Growth is Slowing Down Business According to Everest Business Funding

Continuous customer acquisition is essential for steady business growth. The metric is both measurable and repeatable, providing a platform to identify when a business is experiencing a lack of new development or negative growth. Everest Business Funding provides alternative finance options for small business owners and aids when instances such as customer growth are slowing a business down. Below, the Everest Business Funding team shares a step-by-step action strategy to help organizations identify if business development is affected by customer growth and how to tackle the problem.

Step 1. Identify Issue

Before tackling a lack of customer growth issue, ensure that the problem is, in fact, prevalent. There is more than one way to identify if a business is reducing speed through lack of consumer retention. Comparing past monthly, quarterly, or annual revenue numbers can help determine if significant dips in finances result from consumer impact. If nothing seems evident there, start investigating a company’s profitability over time. Other signs that customer growth is slowing operation development down include a dry pipeline, reduction in online traffic, or an under-developed brand.

Step 2. Increase Customer Engagement

A business needs to get in the way of its target audience and actively engage consumers with services or products. Another term for this step is relationship marketing. Engagement between the customer and business needs to take place on every platform the brand has a presence. Many companies that find themselves in a customer growth slump will discover many answers to their development by listening to consumers regarding what they want and need and how a business’ product or service can better suit, serve, and fulfill those wants and needs.

Step 3. Create a Content Calendar

Businesses that generate a content calendar and stick to it allow marketing departments to strategically research target audiences, plan quality content, and regularly publish valuable information. Producing hardy content routinely will provide more opportunities for consumer engagement with a brand online.

Step 4. Improve SEO

A company should evaluate its current online presence and improve SEO (search engine optimization) to speed up incoming traffic and lift the chances of generating leads that turn into sales. When business is slow, and funds need to be saved where ever possible, SEO is as cost-effective as it is critical when attempting to grow a customer base. Generating new content such as social media posts, blogs, articles, guides, landing pages, and more with enhanced keywords can revitalize SEO. However, studies show that revisiting old content and upgrading it with relevance and SEO is more likely to result in higher Google rankings than new content production.

Step 5. Study Competition

If customer growth slows down business, see if the same is happening on the other side of the pond with any competition. Companies can study consumer engagement with competition on social media platforms and business websites through content production and the use of keywords to see what they might be missing from their marketing or consumer engagement strategies. While studying the competition, collaboration efforts and success rates are also beneficial to keep an eye out for; pursuing specific businesses for collaborations is an excellent gain for brand exposure and increases online traffic.

About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding is a small business owner’s trusted partner. They support entrepreneurs by providing them with working capital to expand their business and operations. The entire application, approval, and funding process is completed in record time. When you need cash for equipment, staff, renovations, inventory, marketing, or anything else, Everest Business Funding can help.