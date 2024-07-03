Carbon Gold Announces Collaboration With Westland Horticulture

Carbon Gold, the foremost biochar brand globally, is proud to announce a new partnership with Westland Horticulture. Established in 2007, Carbon Gold has led innovations in the biochar industry, achieving B-Corp certification and being honoured with The King’s Royal Warrant. Their Soil Association-approved products, supported by nearly two decades of research and development, have set industry standards for sustainable soil management.

This partnership represents a significant milestone, introducing a range of enriched biochar products to conventional garden retailers for the first time. Home gardeners will now have accessible solutions to naturally improve soil health, sequester carbon, and mitigate climate change in a straightforward, sustainable manner.

Biochar production is a scientifically recognised Negative Emissions Technology CO2 removal process, acknowledged as a Nature-Based Solution. By converting unutilised woody biomass into biochar through net negative pyrolysis technology, Carbon Gold removes CO2 from the atmosphere. Biochar serves as a carbon sink when added to soil or substrates, promoting environmental sustainability.

For over a decade, Carbon Gold products have been used by commercial fruit and vegetable growers, professional tree growers, sports turf such as Premier League football clubs, racing and golf courses, and in urban landscaping. Home gardeners will now have increased access to enriched biochar products that rejuvenate tired soils and compost, naturally retain water during summer, and promote quicker rooting when planting out.

Westland, a world leader in peat-free technology, regards this partnership with Carbon Gold as a strategic enhancement to its portfolio, bolstering offerings for both consumers and professional growers while reaffirming Westland’s commitment to sustainable horticulture.

Keith Nicholson, Marketing Director at Westland Horticulture, stated: “Enriched biochar has an important role to play in the future of sustainable gardening. Carbon Gold has developed a range of environmentally conscious products that we will bring to many gardeners going forward. This collaboration again places Westland at the forefront of consumer horticulture and displays our commitment to delivering real, sustainable gardening.”

Executive Chairman, Craig Sams, added: “We’re excited for this partnership with Westland – as a leader in the horticulture industry and a business that shares our goals, we’re confident that working together will encourage gardeners to choose a more environmentally-friendly approach, with biochar at its heart. Biochar has the potential to make a significant contribution to this CO2 removal, using the soil for carbon capture and storage. That is our mission.”

