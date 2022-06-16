MNK Launch PROHOOD® – All-in-one Laptop Case, Privacy Shield, Sun Shade & Germ Blocker.

MNK, Tech Protection. Announce the release of their long-awaited PROHOOD®. A splash-proof, water repellent, quick-drying, shock-absorbing laptop protector with an integrated splash resistant, water repellent, dark hood. Developed in the UK and inspired by his worldly travels, MNK founder – Adam Gibbs designed PROHOOD® to offer you the ultimate laptop accessory. It protects your device, your privacy and you.

Fed up with knocks, bumps, scratches and dirt on your expensive machine? PROHOOD® can help protect it.



Annoyed with the sun and other light sources causing glare on your laptop? PROHOOD® can block it – reducing screen glare by 80% – 90%



Your laptop is the dirtiest device you use. Hiding on your laptop is a whole host of harmful bacteria, around 25% of which is bacilli – a bacteria that can cause meningitis and food poisoning. Keyboards contaminated with a mix of harmful germs could potentially make you very ill – Use the wipe clean, protective canopy of PROHOOD® to cover your laptop from straying cough and sneezes.



A Visual Hacker only needs one piece of valuable information top unlock a large scale data breach. PROHOOD® conceals your screen – keeping your sensitive data safe.



By donating your old laptop case to MNK you could help reduce landfill waste and claim a discount.



“It is with great pleasure that I announce the release of, PROHOOD®,” said Adam Gibbs, Director and Founder of MNK. “When you don’t want to pay for expensive repairs or upgrades and want to protect your laptop from; knocks n bumps, scratches n scrapes, dust n grime, spills n germs and keep your privacy – this new, versatile case offers protection from all that and then some.”

PROHOOD® is a quality built, splash-proof, water repellent, quick-drying, shock-absorbing, slim-fit laptop case. Integrated inside, is a lightweight, splash resistant, water repellent, quick-drying, dark hood. If not in use, the canopy is neatly stowed away by easy to use magnetic fasteners. It’s quick and easy to deploy, and easy to maintain.

This product has been developed for the protection of laptops, cutting down on the need for replacements and thus, reducing landfill waste. Also, to shield privacy, block light and guard from straying germs.

About MNK

Founded by Adam Gibbs, designed in the UK – inspired by his travels across the globe. Adam has always had an eye for design and an inherent passion for problem-solving. He aims to provide you with high quality, lightweight and robust solutions to protect your tech – prolonging the life of your devices and reducing landfill waste.