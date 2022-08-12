Desay SV Singapore Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary And New Office Location

Desay SV Singapore celebrated 10 years of being in Singapore, with a celebration that coincided with the opening of its new and larger premises in [email protected] (International Business Park).After more than 2 years of limited work and face-to-face business interactions, Desay SV Singapore warmly welcomed more than 70 guests in their new premises, that included commercial and academic partners, with more than 1,000 colleagues and partners form China, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and the United States of America logging in online to the live cast to join in the celebrations.Overcoming a rocky start and challenges of the last 2 years due to the pandemic, Desay SV Singapore is proud to announce that it managed to achieve a record turnover of SGD 45 million in 2021. The company expects its annual turnover to multiply by 9 times over the next 5 years, to over SGD 400 million a year.According to market intelligence agencies Omdia, a global research leader across technology ecosystems, and GGAI Research Institute[1], one of China’s authoritative market research and consulting agencies for the smart vehicle industry, Desay SV (Desay SV Singapore’s parent company) ranks number one in Chinese display systems and in radio and navigation markets. Globally, Desay SV is the second largest supplier for centre stack display for instrument cluster display markets and was ranked fourth for the entire automotive application market in 2021.“The company has grown in leaps and bounds over the last decade. It began as a mere research and development centre providing technology and advanced development work. Today, the Singapore office is a full-fledged business and intends to invest in more resources and double our headcount by 2027, so that we can better support our headquarters’ globalisation roadmap while serving as a hub for the region,” says Mr Azmoon Ahmad, Managing Director, Desay SV Singapore.Desay SV Singapore Expands Across the Region Through Joint Ventures with Local Partners and Own Software DevelopmentDesay SV Singapore has also started expanding their operations through collaborations in the region, including a recent one with an Indian company Nippon Audiotronix Ltd, sealed in late 2021, and another in process of being finalised with an Indonesian partner, PT Dharma Electrindo Manufacturing (DEM). In both joint ventures, Desay SV Singapore will play a pivotal role in providing the best products, technologies and solution systems.Locally, Desay SV Singapore is developing the autonomous vehicle (AV) software algorithm in-house to achieve AVs safety assessment administered by the Land Transport Authority of Singapore. It has meanwhile reached an understanding with a local Singapore company, MooVita Pte Ltd, to collaborate on offering state-of-the-art AVs technology and solutions.Both DEM and MooVita were also at the anniversary and new office launch event to sign the collaboration agreements.Inclusivity and Diversity – Key Desay ValuesDesay SV Singapore boasts of an exceptionally inclusive and diverse company culture, as the Desay office with the most number of different nationalities. The location also has a broad talent base with highly educated employees that consistently contribute to new innovations and development of groundbreaking technologies.“Our Singapore office has the most number of different nationalities among Desay SV locations. This exhibits the inclusivity and openness of our company culture. The high level of academic qualifications of our team has enabled us to entrust the team to research in more advanced and new technologies amidst the ever fast-changing landscape of new technologies. I believe that this is where Singapore is in a unique position to truly create value for companies,” remarked Mr Tan Choon Lim, Board Chairman of Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co, Ltd, in his video message to attendees.In addition, Mr Roc Gao, President and Chief Executive Officer of Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co, Ltd, added, “The Singapore team’s performance is highly commendable and we anticipate further breakthroughs and milestones by this team over the next decade.”Sponsoring Tertiary Education and Joint R&D Collaborations with Singapore UniversitiesIn addition to sponsoring some of the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) post-graduate programmes, since 2019, Desay SV Singapore has worked on joint research and development (R&D) collaborations with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on automotive cyber security, and with a pledge of SGD 10m for 5 years.“The Desay SV Singapore team expertise has ensured the relevance of our research works to application needs and we look forward to closer collaborations to continue working on interesting research projects with Desay over the next few years, “said Professor Thambipillai Srikanthan, Executive Director of Cyber Security Research Centre @ NTU, in this congratulatory speech at the event.The event also featured engineers from DSVA conducting technology demonstrations related to cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and autonomous driving in which the NTU research team participated as well.

[1]https://twitter.com/ggii_research?lang=en





About Desay SV

Desay SV (stock code: 002920), one of the leading mobility technology companies, is committed to play an active role in the transformation of future mobility. Desay SV offers Smart Solution which encompass 3 areas, namely Smart Cabin, Smart Drive and Smart Service. Equipped with its state-of-the-art camera and radar and powered by an intelligent cabin and computing platform connected with cloud, Desay SV provides global customers with a safer, more comfortable and efficient mobility product and service.



Today it operates 10 R&D centres and four production plants in China, Europe, Japan, America and Singapore with a collective workforce of over 6,000 employees. Headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong, China, it has established long-term partnerships with leading vehicle manufacturers including Volkswagen, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Honda, Volvo, Caterpillar, Great Wall Motors, and Chery.



For more information, please visit en.desaysv.com or connect with Desay SV on LinkedIn.



Issued on behalf of Desay SV by Affluence Public Relations

For media enquiries, please contact:

Angela Sim

[email protected]

Tel: +65 3163 4653, Hp: +65 9698 8485



Myra Ma

[email protected]

Tel: +65 3163 4653, Hp: +65 9353 0091