Looking for a unique dining experience? Here’s your answer…

There are times when the London dining experience can feel a little stuffy.

The options are usually either great food in an incredibly formal setting, or have something less upmarket, but enjoy a relaxed atmosphere.

Bantof in Soho has seen a gap in the market, bringing diners the opportunity to eat and drink culinary and cocktail delights, in a relaxed setting. Patrons will also get to experience art in a setting that is not typically associated with exhibitions and events.

Bantof is located in Great Windmill Street in Soho. Michein chef Asimakis Chaniotis is the person behind the venture, which will see an exciting menu with signature dishes designed to enjoyed on sharing plates.

This is to reflect the relaxed and collaborative energy that Bantof is aiming to foster. Another element of restaurant will be its innovative cocktail menu, which is being created by SuperNacular.

SuperNacular are headed by Jack Sotti, who is a liquid whizz, and well-known to viewers of Channel 4s Sunday Brunch.

One of the most interesting elements of Bantof is its dedication to art. It has already made a statement detailing that it will not only be a dining experience, but a place where patrons can enjoy culture.

That statement read: “As well as serving delicious food made from fresh, seasonal ingredients, guests can expect an ever-changing rotation of art exhibitions curated by the restaurant’s team themselves. With shows featuring both upcoming talent and more established names within the creative scene, Bantof provides not only somewhere for people to eat great food but also somewhere to come and experience art in all its forms”.

Unlike some other venues, Bantof does not require paid membership. However, if you want to dine here, you will have to wait.

That is because it does not open to the public until Wednesday 7th, September 2022. However, if you are lucky, you will be able to get to one of the preview events during August and September.