On Friday, 28th February 2025, BUD Leaders will host the highly anticipated event Double Up & Access More at NatWest, 250 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 4AA, from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM. This full-day event will address key topics surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) while promoting accessibility for businesses from the Global Majority.

With the evolving DEI landscape in 2025, this event will gather over 175 influential leaders, including entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and decision-makers, to address systemic inequities in the UK business sector. Attendees will engage in thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and workshops aimed at doubling the revenue of Global Majority-led businesses by 2030, contributing £50 million to these communities.

The event will explore the Four L’s framework to inspire attendees:

** Leverage: Build social capital and increase influence by connecting with key leaders and organisations.

** Leadership: Develop skills to access supply chains, investments, and new opportunities.

** Laugh: Celebrate successes and foster meaningful connections through moments of levity.

** Legacy: Join a movement creating long-lasting impact for Global Majority leaders, driving equity and systemic change.

Challenge X2 (CX2) invites businesses, foundations, and Global Majority entrepreneurs to join forces in tackling structural inequities. The initiative champions mentorship, skill-sharing, sponsorship, and access to supply chains, creating a ripple effect of success and representation. By signing the pledge, participants become part of a transformative community dedicated to building a fairer business world.

The day will feature keynote addresses, expert panels, skill-sharing workshops, and the prestigious IMPACT Awards. Notable speakers include industry leaders:

** Dr Carlton Brown

** Ngozi Camdus

** Lere Fisher

** Reshma Sheikh

** Justice Williams

** Mike Williams

CEO and Founder Georgina Wilson stated:

“This is not just an event; it’s an opportunity to effect real change for and with Global Majority enterprises. We are innovative and brilliant, and we can add much more value to the economy if we are given more access to opportunities, resources, and networks. I’m tired of us talking about what we should do to effect real change; this is the time for us to truly take action. Join this movement – start by coming to this event.”

Interesting Data

Statistics reveal persistent challenges for Global Majority businesses:

** Only 0.24% of UK venture capital funding between 2009 and 2019 went to Black founders

** 45% of Black business owners lack access to networks

** 66% of Black-owned businesses were more severely impacted by the pandemic than their White counterparts

This event seeks to bridge these gaps by fostering connection, driving investment, and creating a sustainable ecosystem for underrepresented leaders.