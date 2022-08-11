Guide to the Office Workwear Essentials

The hybrid of working from home and days spent in the office, alongside the relaxing of traditional office dress codes can leave us all a little confused as to what is appropriate to wear to work at the moment.

For those in need of workwear wardrobe inspiration, then look no further. From smart tailoring to classic skirts and elegant footwear, we’ve compiled a list of the essentials required to create functional and stylish outfits which are appropriate for both corporate and relaxed working environments.

White shirt

A classic white shirt is a workwear wardrobe necessity. It can be worn in any season. It will go with absolutely everything such as tailored trousers, skirts and blazers. It will easily create a put together, sophisticated and professional look.

Depending on personal style there is a white shirt to suit everyone from the more androgenous Oxford shirt to the feminine peter pan collared blouse.

They can easily be dressed up with a fun clutch bag and red lipstick for an evening out after work too.

Tailored trousers

Tailored trousers come in many styles, so there is a style to suit everyone, from cropped to high waisted, tuxedo to paper bag waist. They needn’t only be considered for the corporate environment but also for more casual offices. They can be teamed with a printed top and court heels or a simple blouse and flats, providing a comfortable and sophisticated workwear option.

Skirts

For women who prefer wearing skirts to trousers a midi skirt is a great option. The length is work appropriate while also offering a more feminine look. Midi styles or classic skirts Fabiana Filippi offer a fashionable alternative to the sea of black trousers worn in the office.

If you still want to keep it classic, a simple black satin skirt is a great option in the smart casual office. It can work well with simple t-shirts in summer and chunky knits in winter.

Tailored suit

Suits instantly make a look appear more put together. Getting ready to walk out the door in the morning takes little effort with a co-ordinate such as a tailored suit. Choose a neutral shade for the perfect colour to wear in a professional setting. They can then be styled with a white shirt, sleek top or turtleneck jumper. Inject personality into the outfit with the jewellery.

Knitwear

Cashmere is a soft and comfortable fabric for long work days. Cashmere knitwear will look effortless, relaxed and yet chic. Choose versatile neutral colours to wear with a wide range of outfits. Wear over skirts, dresses or tucked into smart trousers.

Prints

Office wear can become very repetitive and uninspiring, bring personality to the outfit with prints. Incorporating interesting prints in flattering colors will elevate the entire look make it more fun and playful. Pair printed skirts with simple shaped and neutral-colored tops such as a turtleneck. Likewise, a printed top will brighten up a simple pair of trousers. We need items in our wardrobes that are versatile and can be worn on multiple occasions. Prints can be worn both smart and casually outside of work too.

Blazer

A blazer will see you through all seasons. It can be worn over anything to complete the outfit. It instantly smartens up any outfit and makes it more work appropriate. When it comes to color, a classic black is the most versatile. But equally, a subtle pinstripe or a houndstooth print are timeless options.

Shirt dress

There is nothing better than having a one item outfit ready to go on a busy morning. The shirt dress is just that. Timeless and elegant, styling a shirt dress for the office is simple. Always opt for knee or midi length for work. For more corporate workplaces a simple block color may be most suitable. But for those in creative jobs, it is possible to have more fun with bright colors and bold prints. Style with a simple waistbelt, heels and statement handbag to complete the outfit.

Loafers

Most women own a pair of court heel for the office but for a flat alternative a loafer is an excellent option. Smart and statement, they will work well with tailored trousers and be great for those with a commute.

Tote bag

The classic tote bag has been a favourite among fashionable working professionals for many years. It is without doubt the best style of handbag for the office. A great quality leather or canvas tote will be stylish and durable and fit everything from a laptop to a change of shoes and jewellery when its time to go from office to bar.