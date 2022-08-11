Team.blues quickest acquisition to date with the help of Freeths

With the help of leading law firm Freeths team.blue has had one of its quickest acquisitions to date. Team.blue has acquired a leading European supplier of digital solutions, UK Dedicated Ltd is a managed dedicated server business made up of two core brands, GURU and UKDedicated.

Led by Corporate Director Lottie Hugo the Freeths team was supported by a multidisciplinary team including Banking and Finance Partner Ben Moylan, Employment Partner Rebecca Sawbridge, Data Protection Partner Luke Dixon, Competition Partner Andrew Maxwell and Commercial Partner Zoë Robertson supported by Real Estate Managing Associate Coralie McKeivor, Senior Associates Charlotte Hartwright, Lloyd Lane and Alex Angelides as well as Corporate Associate Victoria Price and Legal Assistant Ben Treasure.

In addition, Ballards LLP provided tax and finance support to team.blue (Martin Adams, James Maynell and Gina Gardner).

Commenting on the transaction, Corporate Director Lottie Hugo said: “It has been a pleasure to work again so closely with team.blue’s internal legal and specialist teams. We were delighted to have supported team.blue on this acquisition which represents the next key step in their growth trajectory.”

This acquisition follows the Freeths team being Highly Commended in the Corporate Law Firm of the Year category at this year’s Insider South West Dealmakers Awards. The Bristol Corporate team was recognised for its rapid growth of more than 150% year on year since establishing the Freeths Bristol office in 2019.