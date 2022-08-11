UK shoppers can say goodbye to the wild west Finally a new marketplace for risk free buying and selling

In tough economic times, more and more people are looking to buy second-hand products online. And that’s great in principle: they can save themselves some money, discover tech they couldn’t normally afford – and it’s better for the planet.

But online can be a lawless and risky place. On Black Friday, 1 in 5 of all products listed on all marketplaces were thought to be fraudulent [1]. And eBay alone generates 60 million disputes a year [2].

The mobile phone segment is not immune. It is plagued by fake brands, stolen handsets, and shiny phones bodged together with iffy parts and last-gasp batteries.

While for sellers, every day brings more non-payers, tyre-kickers, delivery fraud, miserable trade-in values, and that guy who is never, ever happy…

Mozillion: at last, genuinely risk-free buying and selling

Mozillion has arrived in the UK and is the first and only online marketplace dedicated to mobile phones. And nothing else – we’re undistracted by beard trimmers, Marvel comics or wing mirrors for a ’97 Ford Escort.

Our success so far is due to two unique factors: we add value to every transaction at no extra cost. And every buyer and seller walks away happy – we guarantee it – or a full refund is theirs.

For buyers: Mozillion

– uniquely conducts a ‘Certified Refurbished’ 90-point diagnostic test on each seller’s phone – free of charge

– verifies every phone for authenticity and against lost/stolen databases – free

– holds buyers’ payments securely until their purchase passes the inspection process

– protects buyers with a market-leading 24-month warranty and a 30-day no quibble money back guarantee – free

– despatches the phone directly to the buyer on the seller’s behalf – free

For sellers: Mozillion

– empowers them to sell as the major retailers do, our free industry inspection turns their old ‘used’ phone into a ‘Certified Refurbished’ one, boosting it’s value so they get more cash in their pocket

– conducts an in-house 90-point diagnostic test, data wipe and verification – free

– backs their phone with a 24-month warranty and a 30-day no quibble money back – free

– guarantees that sellers are paid. Every time.

– delivers much more cash than trading-in with networks and tech traders

– frees sellers from all post-sale obligations, including refunds and after-sale questions. We take care of them all – free

About Mozillion



Mozillion was formed by Len Leeson, a seasoned mobile industry expert who created the nationwide Chitter Chatter chain of mobile stores in the 1990s

Mozillion.com delivers live market prices where buyers and sellers can hustle and haggle their way to a better deal. With, critically, every transaction enhanced by Mozillion’s unique and unrivalled package of protection, support and trust for UK shoppers.

[1] https://www.ravelin.com/blog/online-product-service-marketplace-industry-pulse-challenges-fraud-risks

[2] School of Law, University of Missouri Missour https://libraryguides.missouri.edu/c.php?g=557240&p=3832247#:~:text=eBay%20handles%20over%2060%20million%20disputes%20a%20year