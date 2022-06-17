4 Signs That Indicate Termite Infestation in Your House

Termites can cause significant damage to homes and other structures made of wood. They enter your home through cracks in the foundation or gaps around doors and windows. Once inside, they build mud tunnels to travel between the wood they are feeding on and the soil outside. These tunnels protect them from the air and allow them to stay hidden from view. As termites consume wood, they weaken the structural integrity of buildings. But how do you know where your house has a termite infestation? Here are a few signs that you should look out for:

1. Wood damage

Wood damage is one of the most telltale signs of a termite infestation. This is because they dig through wood, leaving behind a thin layer of paper-like material. Unfortunately, this damage can be difficult to spot, as it is often hidden beneath paint or varnish. As a result, homeowners should be vigilant for any signs of wood damage, such as cracks or holes in woodwork, droppings, or piles of sawdust. If you suspect that you have a termite problem, it is essential to contact a pest control professional as soon as possible to prevent further damage to your home.

2. Termite mounds

Another noticeable sign of a termite infestation is the presence of termite mounds. These mounds protect termites from the sun and other predators. Moreover, they also serve as a way to ventilate termite nests and regulate the temperature inside. As a result, they can be found in various locations, including in your yard or on your property. If you see a termite mound on your property, ensure you don’t touch it. Call a pest control expert immediately.

3. Discarded wings

Termites will shed their wings after they mate, and you can find these wings near doors, windows, or any other entry point into the home. If you see discarded wings, you must take immediate action to prevent further damage to your property. A professional can identify the source of the infestation and eliminate the problem. Additionally, seal any cracks or crevices in your home to prevent termites from entering in the future.

4. Frass

Frass is small, wood-colored pellets. They are the droppings of termites, and you can find them in small piles near the base of infested trees or the corners of rooms. While frass is not harmful to humans, it can damage the trees and buildings that these pests infest. This is because termites feed on wood, and their digestive process breaks cellulose into pellets that are then excreted. Over time, this feeding can weaken the structure of your home’s furniture, making them more susceptible to collapse.

Termites are a common pest in homes and can cause significant damage if ignored. First, it would be best to look for any symptoms that may indicate termite infestation in your house. Then, you should immediately call a professional pest control company to eliminate the termites to save your precious furniture.