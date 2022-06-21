5 Most Common Skin Issues That You Can Treat With CBD

Nowadays, the term CBD has become popular in different economic sections. It’s expected to reach $16 billion in the United States by 2025. Cannabinoids have been explored by researchers and have concluded that the substance can treat skin conditions such as eczema, skin cancer, acne, psoriasis, etc. The plant works perfectly in these health conditions because the nervous system and some major organs are designed to interact with cannabinoids through the endogenous cannabinoid receptors in the body.

Cannabis plants contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is responsible for the high content in the compound. The compound is missing the proactive compound present in cannabis or hemp plants, meaning the possibility of getting high is low. This compound is used for products such as tinctures, textiles, supplements, skincare items, food, etc.

CBD products are in different varieties and are consumed as oils, edibles, creams, capsules, tinctures, and even dry flowers, which can be consumed by using a vaporizer. Nowadays, finding a cannabis vaporizer for sale which you can use with CBD dry flower is easier than ever; just click here, and you can check out the highest quality vaporizers and other devices like dab rigs available on the market.

When it comes to your skin, CBD can provide many benefits, and we’ll look at the most common skin issues it can help with.

1. It Helps with Psoriasis

The division of skin cells causes this health condition. The condition affects the autoimmune system forcing the cells to split rapidly. Symptoms of this condition include eczema, which usually appears on the skin with a red surface with a pink, brown, or silver outline. However, this disease has no cure yet but has medications to manage the condition. Some things that can be done to manage the condition include a balanced diet, changing your lifestyle, and less exposure to light. But CBD has become the go-to medication for psoriasis. Many researchers have proven that CBD has anti-inflammatory properties that automatically cure the condition.

2. Acts Against Acne

Acne is a common skin disease among humans. The medical condition is caused by excess sebum secreted by sebocytes in the body. Acne changes the color of that affected part, making it different from other parts of the body. This condition creates a waxy oil substance on the skin. Sebum is supposed to cover the skin from radiation caused by light, but excess of it causes acne. CBD has oil-reducing, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties for curing acne. The substance can stop acne by regulating the production of sebum in the body. The antibacterial and antifungal properties also present in the compound prevents the skin from infections.

3. Slows Aging

Aging happens to everyone in due time. The condition occurs as we grow old, and the skin becomes wrinkled and soft. Every human is expected to experience this condition in life as the body grows weak and unable to regenerate new skin cells. Aging leads to fallen skin, ugliness, tiredness, etc. Aging is fastened by oxidative stress, which CBD can alleviate. The anti-inflammatory properties can also rejuvenate the skin, making it stronger and bold.

4. Helps with Atopic Dermatitis

Dermatitis occurs mostly in kids. The condition is a disease caused by inflammation in the skin. Research shows that kids under six experience it the most. This surfaces more during the cold season; the primary symptoms are red, itching rashes.

Presently, doctors only prescribe creams with corticosteroid properties as a treatment. However, the treatment only reduces the symptoms and has many adverse effects on the skin and health. After treatment, there are chances of the condition resurfacing on the skin.

The anti-inflammatory property of CBD has a relieving effect on the body and skin. Atopic dermatitis is caused by inflammation, and CBD is suitable for treating it. CBD reacts with the endocannabinoid receptors in the body, and it is best used as an ointment. The effect causes balance and calm and rejuvenates the skin to its normal appearance.

5. Helps with Eczema

CBD is very effective in treating eczema and itching. Eczema is a skin condition caused by hypersensitivity of the skin to its surroundings. Eczema can cause itching, scares, body odor, and excessive sweating. The problem is faced by many humans and occurs regularly in some. CBDs anti-inflammatory and anti-itching properties can alleviate the inflammation, itchiness, and redness caused by this skin condition.