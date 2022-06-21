MYGroup partners with Boardmasters to transform on-site plastic waste into green festival furniture

Under a new sponsorship agreement announced today, MYGroup will collect and sort plastic waste from this year’s Boardmasters Festival, taking place in Cornwall from 10–14 August, before transforming it into furniture and fixtures for next year’s event. MYGroup will collect plastic waste disposed of across the site of Cornwall’s own surfing and music festival, set to see a footfall of 220,000 over the course of the event this year.

After collecting plastic from the site in 15 x 1000 litre palette boxes supplied to Boardmasters, MYGroup will manage the sorting and transportation of the waste back to its state-of-the-art processing facilities. From here, the waste will be re-manufactured into picnic benches and signage by MYGroup’s ground-breaking ‘ReFactory’ team, ready to be supplied for the 2023 Boardmasters event.

ReFactory transforms all plastic waste back into supply chains or re-manufactures it into new products – from fixtures and fittings for commercial, event and community spaces, to children’s furniture and fashion accessories. The fixtures to be manufactured for the 2023 Boardmasters Festival will be made from ‘Stormboard’, a composite material similar in texture to plywood, created in-house by MYGroup solely from the processing of plastic waste.

‘Boardmasters’ journey to put on an ever-greener event each year makes it a natural fit for our own “zero landfill” mission and operations, so we’re delighted to kick off this exciting partnership,’ said Steven Carrie, Director, MYGroup. ‘Our on-site activities and ReFactory transformation will help the event take an even greater step forward with its commitment to sustainability, and we hope to continue working together in the years to come.’

Lynsey Wollaston, Managing Director, Boardmasters Festival, added, ‘MyGroup’s mission resonates with our own sustainability ethos at Boardmasters, as we are continually searching for new and creative ways to reduce our environmental impact. In addition to our daily beach cleans and ban on single-use plastics, a certain level of non-recyclable waste remains a challenge, and with MyGroup’s partnership we have an impactful solution. Thanks to MyGroup, our sustainability pledge will take a step further, ensuring more of those traditionally “non-recyclable” plastics are cleverly re-purposed, finding a new life at the Boardmasters Festival in the future. This innovative initiative is progress we are very proud to support this summer and for the future.’

MYGroup’s partnership with Boardmasters continues a longstanding commitment by the festival to build on existing work and introduce new initiatives with the aim of continually making Boardmasters one of the most environmentally conscious and low-impact festivals in the market.

For the last 20 years, Boardmasters has partnered with Surfers Against Sewage, a marine and conservation charity dedicated to the protection of the ocean, beaches and wildlife – an organisation which MyGroup has also recently collaborated on its own beach cleaning initiatives.

About MYGroup and ReFactory

· MYGroup provides total waste management solutions for some of the biggest brands in the UK, using innovative technologies and processes to ‘recycle the unrecyclable’, from agricultural, construction and hazardous waste, to the processing of food waste for energy, scrap metal and plastic.

o Recently, this has included the processing of nearly 20 million articles of used personal protective equipment (PPE) and lateral flow tests disposed of over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Four state-of-the-art facilities around its home base in Yorkshire, alongside continued investment in new processes and environmental schemes, means MYGroup has the resources and expertise to handle ~800,000 tonnes of waste a year, processed end-to-end, efficiently and effectively, and fully in-house.

o MYGroup is also dedicated to being carbon negative across all its waste and recycling operations – tracking and tracing the carbon footprint of each of its machines and processes, transportation, couriers and offices.

o Additionally, the company has pledged to plant a new tree for every single recycling box it provides, helping to offset the virgin cardboard produced. MYGroup has planted 20,000 trees across Yorkshire in the last five years.

· By collaborating with brands, MYGroup is supporting the clean-up of seas, oceans and natural environments, worldwide, and reducing the UK’s debris build-up.

· MYGroup’s ReFactory arm is a specialist in ‘closing the loop’ on waste considered hard or ‘impossible’ to recycle, able to re-work and transform waste material – especially plastics and textiles – into new products that represent a unique, ethical and fashionable service offering for customers.

About Boardmasters

· Inspired by the freedom, adventure and creativity of surfing and music, Boardmasters was born in 1981.

· Expect parties that run late into the night and a beautiful beach to recuperate on during the day. The five-day event is situated across two stunning locations in Cornwall: the surfing mecca of the UK, Fistral Beach, where world-class international surf competitions take place; and, arguably, the most stunning location in the country to watch live music, Watergate Bay.