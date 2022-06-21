Top 8 Bad Bunny Songs That Everyone Adores

In recent years, the name Bad Bunny has been at the forefront of the scene in reggaeton music and music in general worldwide.

The Puerto Rican musician is among the most famous artists in the world. He is also responsible for his musical style being popular globally and putting an end to the domination of music performed in the English language.

With a relatively new career (or not?), some of Bad Bunny’s greatest hits are part of Bad Bunny Chicago setlist.

La Canción

“La Canción” is one of Bad Bunny’s most famous songs, despite having a slightly sarcastic name. The song, however, has a tremendous feeling.

The song conveys everything connected to the recollections of a beautiful time in the past from the very beginning.

You only need to look at the numbers to realize that José and Benito’s collaboration has received many plays on Spotify. They are the only artists who are capable of making you dance and cry at the same time. This is evidenced by the fact that “La Canción” has undoubtedly moved the heart of more than one person.

Yo Perreo Sola

There is no question that “Yo perreo sola” is a fantastic song that we must pay attention to whenever it is played.

It is one of the most emotionally stirring songs that the artist has ever created and carries a powerful message to the general public. His second studio album, titled YHLQMDLG, has it as one of the songs on the record.

Yo te boté

This song is played at every club, and it is impossible to avoid listening to it because it showcases the best elements of reggeaton.

This song is a remix of the track “Te Boté,” which was initially performed by Nio Garcá and was written with the assistance of Casper Mágico and Darell. “Te Boté (Remix)” Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, and Ozuna have all contributed to the remix.

Yonaguni

The song with the name of a secluded island in Japan became a part of one of the most notable trends on all video-sharing websites with shorter content lengths.

One of Bad Bunny’s songs may have pleased his fans the most, as the artist sings in Japanese right at the end of the song, and the music video displays a scene of him walking under a cherry tree that is animated in a very anime-style.

La Noche De Anoche

The presence of Rosalia in a song virtually guarantees that it will contain a chorus that is more powerful than that of Saul “El Canelo” Alvarez, and “La Noche de Anoche” is not an exception to this rule.

This song recounts a tale of emotional ambiguity, and everything about the music video, from the arrangement to the color scheme, is exquisite.

It is hardly surprising that this song has received 551 743 119 plays on Spotify, given the excellent work done by these two renowned musicians.

120

An uncommon combination of rock, trap, and R&B music. The song “Yo Visto As,” which is found on the same album as “El Utimo Tour Del Mundo,” is similar to the famous Tik Tok and Instagram track. It was trending on both those platforms.

Si Veo A Tu Mamá

Song taken from his second studio album, titled “YHLQMDLG” (which stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana) and serves as the opener for the album’s track listing.

A song about broken hearts that many people can relate to, which is one reason why it became such a success.

Dákiti

In addition to being Benito’s song that has had the most listens on Spotify, Dákiti also held the status of being the most famous music in the world for a period of two weeks.

This song is responsible for its composers winning several honors and breaking quite a few records in the process.

When discussing a smash hit like Dákiti, we can’t avoid addressing the great work that Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez put into the song’s lyrics, particularly the chorus. This chorus demands to be yelled at the top of one’s lungs, whether one is in agreement or disagreement with the words.

Did you believe that Jhay Cortez was successful because he came up with such a great chorus? Well no! Along with Mora, he was also responsible for the composition of the base and the opening beat.

The Bottom Line

Bad Bunny has demonstrated that he is a highly flexible and influential artist, as evidenced by the fact that companies such as Adidas have recently begun working together using his name.

And his fans have been inundating social networks with content linked to him since it was announced that he would be touring in 2022. We can listen to the artist’s most well-known songs to be ready for the incredible live concerts he has coming up. Which song is your favorite?