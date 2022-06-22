Forget The Bear Market, Keep The Gains Coming With These Top Picks: Gnox (GNOX), Uniswap (UNI) and Ethereum (ETH)

Forgetting the bear market can be difficult. News of impending recession is everywhere, and the crypto space has suffered losses just like traditional stock markets have. But the good news is that there is still a ton of upside potential in the crypto space. You just have to pick your investments more carefully. That’s why we’ve chosen 3 top picks that could keep the gains coming during the bear market (however long it lasts). Let’s have a look at them…

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox has already been making gains in the last few weeks even while the rest of the market makes losses. This shows true Bear market resilience. But Gnox isn’t just for the shot-term, there’s tons of upside for this platform, the first to offer yield farming as a service to regular investors who might previously have been hesitant to get involved in the DeFi space. Now these regular investors can simply count their passive income returns while holding GNNOX, without any of the headaches associated with other platforms that require you to understand exactly what you’re doing. That’s why we like Gnox for the future.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap helps users swap crypto and earn through a range of different services on its decentralized platform. Aiming to facilitate automated transactions on the Ethereum blockchain, Uniswap is already a big player in the token swapping world. And that’s why we think it’s a strong investment.

And despite bear market conditions, UNI has actually shown strong resilience over the last day or so (at time of writing), managing to consolidate some of its losses. While it’s still down on monthly charts, we think this platform could be key in decentralized finance’s future.

Ethereum (ETH)

As the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, if anyone’s heard of a coin other than Bitcoin, they’ve heard of ETH. But what many of these people don’t realise is, Ethereum isn’t just a popular token, it’s the backbone to much of the blockchain industry. Tons of other projects sit on the native Ethereum Blockchain, and it’s one of the most important parts of the crypto space.

Although the last few weeks have been difficult for ETH, it’s here to stay. And with Eth 2.0 on the horizon, a few of the issues associated with the project like slow transaction speeds and high gas fees could become a thing of the past. This could make Ethereum surge even higher.

Gnox, ETH and UNI could all be big parts of the future of crypto. That’s why we think they’re good purchases right now that could help protect your investments from more losses in the bear market.

