NFT Development: 4 practical steps for creating an exciting NFT game

NFT development has become popular because of its potential application across various sectors. Because of their different use cases, many businesses want to integrate NFT development solutions into their businesses. A critical use case of NFT development is in the gaming industry. But you might ask yourself: ‘what are NFT games?’ An NFT game is a block-based enjoyment item with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT game is popular because it delivers value to players and game developers.

NFT games allow players to build, purchase, or trade tokens of any in-game product, supporting the creator. For instance, non-fungible tokens can be used to tokenize armory, skins, and artifacts. Many developers want to build an nft game because of its high value. So, knowledge of how to make an nft game is crucial if you want to benefit from the budding industry.

Also, you need to understand the two gaming models in the sector: Play to earn and free to play. For example, you can create a play to earn game, like Axie Infinity, to earn utility tokens. On the other hand, free-to-play games are unpopular as they attract low income. Here, we explore the steps to follow when you want to create an nft game.

How to make an NFT game in NFT development?

At this stage, you can respond to this question: ‘what are nft games?’ You also know why these games are popular and disruptive in the gaming sector. So, you’re ready to proceed to the next phase, which focuses on how to make an NFT game. Here are the steps to create a play to earn game:

Preparation stage

The first step of any NFT development entails preparation. This step is critical as it helps you to move forward with minimal flaws. Here are the main components of the preparation stage:

Hire a professional team : hiring experienced professionals who know how to build an nft game and the best platform to create an NFT is critical. The team comprises managers, developers, engineers, and artists.

: hiring experienced professionals who know how to build an nft game and the best platform to create an NFT is critical. The team comprises managers, developers, engineers, and artists. Data collection : an essential step is to ensure that your team understands the market. Thus, you need to research and evaluate your rivals. This helps you discover market gaps and determine the best approaches to build an excellent product.

: an essential step is to ensure that your team understands the market. Thus, you need to research and evaluate your rivals. This helps you discover market gaps and determine the best approaches to build an excellent product. Determine your genre : the data you gather helps you to determine the best game genre to choose. Many options exist, such as war, simulation, and fantasy. The genre you choose will help you to choose the suitable themes and formats.

: the data you gather helps you to determine the best game genre to choose. Many options exist, such as war, simulation, and fantasy. The genre you choose will help you to choose the suitable themes and formats. Choose the platform : you need to think about the best platform to create an nft game. For example, you can create an nft game for mobile and desktop gadgets. Various factors determine your choices, such as your budget and audience needs.

: you need to think about the best platform to create an nft game. For example, you can create an nft game for mobile and desktop gadgets. Various factors determine your choices, such as your budget and audience needs. Select the right tech stack: preparing the most appropriate tech stack for your project is essential. Here, it would help if you determined the right tools and software. These tools allow you to develop digital agreements, frontend, and backend.

Game development

Once you’re through with the preparation stage, the next step in your NFT development is creating your game. Here, game designers and developers swing into action. The development stage has various elements, such as:

Art design

The format of your game determines the stages you follow in its development. For example, for the 2D design, you should begin with the sketch of your game characters, NFTs, and the setting. Once you’re through, you should decorate, modify, and animate the moving components.

On the other hand, for a 3D game, artists create characters, NFTs, and the setting using a polygonal sketching approach.

Level design

This is the logic of a game, defining how gamers will be making moves. For example, your product can comprise multiple quests, and each subsequent quest is more challenging than the former ones.

III. Creation of a wallet

You require a crypto storage app for your NFT game. Remember, gaming assets can be sold and traded for digital currencies. For beginners, the MetaMask wallet is the best bet.

Smart contract development

A smart contract is a blockchain-based agreement that self-executes when specific predetermined conditions are met.

Testing

Testing is essential in NFT game development as it ensures that you create a play to earn a bug-free game. The quality assurance professionals use the following tactics to fix errors before deploying the game:

Unit testing : Developers use this testing after accomplishing a specific stage of their development. Through the testing, developers can identify an error in their development and fix it immediately.

: Developers use this testing after accomplishing a specific stage of their development. Through the testing, developers can identify an error in their development and fix it immediately. Alpha testing : when game development is over, the developers submit their work to testers. QA experts conduct alpha testing before introducing the game to the market.

: when game development is over, the developers submit their work to testers. QA experts conduct alpha testing before introducing the game to the market. Beta testing: Unlike unit and Alpha testing that are conducted with pieces of software, Beta testing is conducted by human beings.

Deployment

The final stage of your NFT game creation is deployment. The deployment comes when you’ve done testing and fixed any issues.

Conclusion

NFT development is a famous blockchain niche that has attracted multiple industries. One of the ways to benefit from the industry is by creating an NFT game. Developers can follow the steps covered here to make their NFT games.