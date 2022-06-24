New recruit strengthens specialist family law firm

Law firm Lund Bennett has bolstered its team with the appointment of Hollie Aspinall.

The solicitor – a graduate from the University of Birmingham – will be working full time with the family team at the Altrincham office.

Since qualifying in 2019, Hollie has gained experience in many areas of family law including divorce and associated financial matters, cohabitation disputes, pre and post nuptial agreements and disputes involving children.

Hollie trained with a law firm in North Wales, where she grew up.

She said: “I understand that clients are often going through difficult times in their lives and so I take a compassionate approach whilst providing clients with clear and pragmatic advice.”

“I’m keen to build on the strong reputation that Lund Bennett already has. It’s so exciting to join such an experienced team, and to work with the quality of clients and cases that this firm attracts.”

Partner Kirsten Bennett said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hollie as her appointment demonstrates our commitment to offer clients the best professional advice from highly regarded solicitors.”

Lund Bennett also has a Manchester office and acts for clients in all areas of family law. These services include but are not limited to: finances and divorce, pre-nuptials, separation issues and child maintenance disputes.

The firm was set up in 2012 by Sharon Lund and Kirsten Bennett, who met while working together. Kirsten took over the mantle in 2020 and has plans to continue expanding the firm’s reach by successfully supporting clients across England and Wales.