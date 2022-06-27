Tackle your plumbing issues head-on with Goodbee’s Top 5 plumbing tips. If you’re in a pinch, here are some ways to overcome the most common plumbing problems.

Act Quickly With Leaks

Many of us will put off plumbing issues until we have to deal with them. With untreated leaks, however, beware of extensive damage and costly repairs. Not only will a dripping faucet or running toilet raise your water bill, but it can also waste hundreds of gallons of water over time. In addition, leaks are sneaky–they can be hard to catch. If you notice these signs, call a professional as soon as possible for leak detection services.

Signs You Have a Leak

Your water bill has a sudden, unexplained increase

Lush or damp patches in your lawn

Unpleasant sewage odor

A mold or mildew growth

Decreased water pressure

Use Household Items to Unclog Drains

Those with long hair understand the struggle. A clogged drain can be frustrating and something you want resolved quickly. Aside from the shower, our kitchen and bathroom sinks see chunks of food, soap scum, toothpaste, and other natural build-ups everyday. For a temporary solution, using natural materials is better for your health, pipes, and the environment. Chemical drain cleaners can be worse for your pipes and the environment.

Try using baking soda and vinegar, baking soda and salt, or plunging. If plunging doesn’t work for you, try snaking. Drain snakes are low-cost cables that can extend up to 25 feet long and snag blocks with their corkscrew end. After it’s locked into place, pull back and remove the debris. If your clogs are recurring, call a professional.

Be Careful With What You Flush

If your debris disintegrates as easily as toilet paper, don’t flush it. The drains running from your home to the main sewer are typically around 4 inches. Items that are not easily disintegrable will stay intact and could cause blockage in your pipes.

No Flush List:

Baby wipes

Diapers

Dental floss

Menstrual products

And more

Know When You Need a Plumber

Your goal is to be cost-effective. Although home DIY projects can sometimes seem like the most affordable option, they can also be to your disadvantage. For example, running into flooding and bad odors involve careful maneuvering to prevent severe pipe damage.

Issues that require a professional:

Gas leaks

Installing water heaters

Drain or sewer line clogs

Bad odors

Frozen pipes

If your issues involve internal pipes, you’ll have to dig or open a wall to reach them. This makes it easy to damage your home. A professional can minimize this risk with a skilled hand while keeping you and your home safe. Call a professional when you run into these complex issues.

Ask if your Plumber Offers Video Inspections

A video inspection allows an accurate assessment of issues in your pipes that would be obscure and vague without it. This procedure is fast, non-invasive, and allows for reduced labor and time needed to fix your issue. A camera with fiber optics will enter your pipes to pinpoint damages or blockages. Video inspections will also help your plumber price the repair cost more fairly and accurately. Save yourself from surprise costs that can accumulate when you don’t have enough information.

With All Things Plumbing, Goodbee Has Your Back

Whether you pursue a home DIY project or enlist professional help, there is a solution for you. Implementing these tips will help keep your plumbing in excellent condition, and we have plenty more tips up our sleeve.

Whatever the scale of your plumbing problem, we know you can overcome it. If you need professional help, Goodbee can provide day-of service from our team of experts. So if your plumbing is bothering you, give them a buzz!