Top 5 Factors to Consider When Selecting a Heat Floor Pipe

Underfloor heating has become an integral part of most modern-day households. It could be defined as a radiant heating solution that uniformly distributes heat all across a room. Underfloor heating acts as a secondary or at times primary source of heat, and you may use it together with boilers or forced air furnaces. There are two types of underfloor heating system – wet and dry. The rest of the write-up offers information on wet underfloor heating system. Please check it out now.

What is Wet Underfloor Heating System?

Wet underfloor heating system has pipes that are directly connected to a boiler. These pipes spread hot water throughout your house. Radiators are not considered as efficient as wet underfloor heating system because the latter can heat water at lower temperatures. The installation process is a tad challenging as the pipes require a substantial amount of space. The next section specifies the factors you must keep in mind when choosing a pipe for a wet underfloor heating system.

How to Select a Heat Floor Pipe?

Materials

There are various types of plumbing pipes available in the market but not all are ideal for a wet underfloor heating system. If the pipes are made of the below materials, you may purchase them without hesitation.

PEX pipes are generally installed in building pipe systems, domestic pipe systems, and hydronic radiant cooling and heating systems. PEX is a plastic that you may bent without breaking it. Thus, PEX pipes are perfect for both hot and cold water supply lines.

ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) pipes last for a long period and are not affected by water and chemicals. They are used in sewage treatment units.

Copper pipes will remain a popular option for years to come. They can successfully endure temperature fluctuations, leak less, and can be recycled. Remember, copper has multiple disadvantages. For instance, copper pipes are expensive and cannot be installed easily.

PVC (polyvinyl chloride) pipes are resistant to most acids, salts, and alkalis. They are not hampered by water and can be installed both below and above the earth. PVC pipes have a low longevity because they are more delicate and malleable.

Flexibility

Make sure to get ultra-flexible pipes. They speed up the installation of wet underfloor heating system in a seamless manner.

Stability

The pipes that can maintain stability even when exposed to high temperatures are believed to be perfect for wet underfloor systems. They guarantee a trustworthy connection without any risk of leakage.

Compatibility

You have to determine whether or not the pipes you choose are suitable for use with other kinds of energy. Many parts of your heating system can stop functioning if the pipes are not compatible with them.

Cost

You must take into account the expenditures. Please give enough thought to the money you are planning on investing in the project. Start with the cost of purchasing supplies such as pipes and continue through the cost of their installation.

How to Install Pipes for Wet Underfloor Heating System?

Since now you know what to consider when choosing pipes, it is time to be acquainted with installation. The steps you should carry out are as follows –

Attach the pipes you bought to the manifolds. You can do it yourself without any assistance. The manifold is already fitted by a renowned professional.

Lay down the insulation and then lay down the pipes. Before laying the pipes, make sure the subfloor does not have any harmful materials.

Place the pipe staples at proper intervals. This keeps the pipe connected to the insulation.

Loop the pipes throughout the surface of the floor.

Finally, allow the surface to dry for at least a week. The temperature of the heating system must be low at first. Increase it after a few days.

Many people have been opting for underfloor heating systems nowadays. They hardly consume energy and have reasonable operational costs. Wet underfloor heating systems are particularly budget-friendly though installing them can be a bit difficult.