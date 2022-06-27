Max Keiser: There’re A Few Fatal Flaws In Sen Lummis’ Crypto Bill. Gnox (GNOX) Aims To Redefine The DeFi Space Along With PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Lack of regulation and uncertainty have been the most significant issues that crypto investors have faced for years. Thousands of fraud cryptocurrency exchanges scam beginners, making crypto trading an unreliable investment choice. This also affects market trends and influences the prices of cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), etc. So, after years of lack of regulatory transparency, U.S. authorities have finally received a bill aimed at clarifying how local regulators monitor the cryptocurrency industry.

Sen Lummis’ crypto bill aims to classify most digital assets as commodities. Lummis believes this law will bring positive changes to the market. While the proposal has the support of most crypto advocates, Max Keizer, a prominent Bitcoin proponent, argued that only BTC is a fully decentralized digital asset, and only BTC should be considered a commodity.

It is still uncertain how these changes will affect the crypto industry, but as we can see from the statistics, cryptocurrencies have declined. Even the strongest Bitcoin is hovering between $22,000 and $25,000 — an unprecedented phenomenon that still shocks investors.

Meanwhile, Gnox Token (GNOX) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) – two DeFi solutions offering yield farming opportunities – are successfully going forward. During this uncertainty and doubts about the decentralized world, GNOX aims to redefine the DeFi space along with CAKE.

Gnox (GNOX)

GNOX is a revolutionary token that has hit the headlines and attracted worldwide attention. The Gnox crypto project offers a new approach to DeFi income by offering “yield farming as a service” to investors. Bringing simple solutions to complex DeFi, GNOX is new hope for novice and seasoned investors alike.

How Is DeFi Easier With GNOX?

Gnox’s new revolutionary platform allows people to earn continuous passive income without doing their own analysis and evaluation. Instead, Gnox’s Vault feature does it for them. Anyone can easily buy and hold GNOX to receive consistent passive rewards distributed by the protocol without having to set up a wallet or delegate holdings to validators.

The Gnoxian ecosystem operates on a reflex model, where treasury funds are invested in liquidity pools, and the returns from these investments are shared with GNOX token holders.

While investors are struggling with the current crypto market crash, the way GNOX allows traders to generate passive income easily is a major benefit.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges in the DeFi space, powered by Binance Smart Chain (BSC), offering some of the best yield farming opportunities. What’s so great about PancakeSwap? PancakeSwap’s liquidity comes from farmers who stake tokens in exchange for reduced transaction fees for the specific pools they provide liquidity to.

Every time someone trades on PancakeSwap, traders pay a 0.2% commission, of which 0.17% is added to the liquidity pool for the swap pair they trade.

PancakeSwap’s governance token is called CAKE. Investors can earn CAKEs by staking liquidity pool (LP) tokens on multiple farms on the platform.

Conclusion

While Max Keiser and other crypto analysts continue discussing the outcomes of Sen Lummis’ crypto bill, the newcomer GNOX token is ‘going to the moon.’ GNOX’s reflective nature advances the token above CAKE. Gnox is believed to become the first market-leading reflection token with attractive mechanics and a strong community. Frustrated investors are fleeing to Gnox for its simpler DeFi protocol, guaranteed passive income, and bullish performance amid brutal bear market sentiment.

