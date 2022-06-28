Difference between full mouth reconstruction and smile makeover

Are you hoping for a radiant and beautiful smile? If you are thinking of improving the appearance of your smile and have been researching the subject, you might have read about two different dental treatments: smile makeovers and full mouth reconstructions. Both treatments might seem similar at first, as they both involve multiple cosmetic and restorative procedures, but the truth is, they are very different.

What is a smile makeover?

A smile makeover is a dental treatment that you undergo primarily for cosmetic reasons. It’s an ideal alternative for those patients with healthy but misaligned, stained, gapped or uneven teeth. Your smile makeover dentist can transform your teeth into the pearly whites you have always dreamed about, often boosting your self-confidence and making you want to show off your smile in pictures and social events.

What does include the process of a smile makeover?

A smile makeover dentist will examine your case and propose a treatment plan that meets your needs and expectations. Sometimes, only one procedure is necessary, but if the cosmetic defects are more severe, your dentist might suggest the combination of two or more procedures. The most common dental procedures in smile makeovers are:

Teeth whitening

Dental bonding

Porcelain veneers

Dental crowns

Gum contouring

Orthodontics

What is full mouth reconstruction?

On the other hand, full mouth reconstructions are more complex restorative treatments indicated for patients suffering from complicated oral health and hygiene issues. Like smile makeovers, they also improve patients’ smile aesthetics dramatically, but this dental procedure is reserved for people who require extensive dental work, whether from severe oral injuries or long-term neglect. Full mouth reconstructions combine multiple dental procedures, which should be carefully planned by expert dentists that specialize in this field.

What does include the process of full mouth reconstruction?

This type of treatment recovers both the aesthetic and function of the patient’s smiles. They usually involve the replacement of multiple missing teeth, which require complex restorative procedures that need to be carried out with expertise. The main goals of full mouth reconstructions are to achieve a beautiful smile and a balanced bite. The dental procedures required vary from patient to patient, but the most frequent ones are:

Root canal treatments

Tooth extraction

Dental implants;

Crowns

Dental bridges

Implant-supported dentures

Porcelain veneers

How to know which one you need?

If you are unsure about the type of treatment you might need, we advise you to contact a dental office and schedule a consultation with the experts. For example, at BowTie Dental Studio, a skillful smile makeover dentist and experienced prosthodontist will go above and beyond to get you the perfect pearly whites you desire.