Eczema Friendly Laundry Detergents: The Safest and Most Effective Options

If you or a loved one suffers from Eczema, you know the importance of finding Eczema friendly laundry detergents. Eczema is a condition that causes the skin to become dry, itchy and inflamed. The good news is that there are many safe and effective Eczema friendly laundry detergents on the market today. In this blog post, we will discuss the best Eczema friendly laundry detergents available and how to choose the right one for your needs.

Eczema friendly laundry detergents are formulated to be gentle on the skin and free of harsh chemicals that can trigger Eczema flare-ups. When choosing an Eczema friendly laundry detergent, look for one that is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dye-free. You may also want to choose a laundry detergent with added moisturizers to help soothe and protect the skin.

What’s in your laundry detergent?

The primary active ingredients in detergent cleaners are surfactants, enzymes, bleaches, and builders. Then there’s the stuff that doesn’t genuinely clean the clothes but instead deceives the eye into thinking they’re cleaner (optical brighteners) or gives them a “nice” scent (fragrance or parfum).

Can eczema be caused by laundry detergent?

There is no definitive answer to this question as Eczema can be caused by many different things. However, some research has shown that certain laundry detergents can trigger Eczema flare-ups in people who are sensitive to them. If you suspect that your Eczema may be caused by laundry detergent, try switching to an Eczema friendly laundry detergent and see if it makes a difference.

How do I choose the right Eczema friendly laundry detergent?

When choosing an Eczema friendly laundry detergent, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

First, look for a laundry detergent that is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dye-free. You may also want to choose a laundry detergent with added moisturizers to help soothe and protect the skin. Second, be sure to read the labels carefully to find one that is right for you. And finally, if you suspect that your Eczema may be caused by laundry detergent, try switching to an Eczema friendly laundry detergent and see if it makes a difference.

Is washing powder or liquid better for eczema?

There is no definitive answer to this question as different people have different preferences. However, some research has shown that laundry powders can be more irritating to the skin than liquids.

If you’re looking for Eczema friendly laundry detergents, be sure to check out ScratchSleeves. ScratchSleeves is a company that specializes in Eczema friendly products, including laundry detergents. Their Eczema Friendly Laundry Detergent is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dye-free, making it an ideal choice for people with Eczema. Plus, it comes in both powder and liquid form, so you can choose the option that best suits your needs.