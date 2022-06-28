Land Rover servicing: How to keep your vehicle in top condition

If you’re the proud owner of a Land Rover, then you’ll want to make sure that you keep it in top condition. This means regular servicing and maintenance, as well as taking care of any small problems before they become big ones. In this blog post, we’ll talk about the different types of Land Rover servicing that are available, as well as how to book a service and get your vehicle diagnosed. We’ll also give you some tips on keeping your Land Rover in good condition between services.

How often should Land Rover be serviced?

It’s important to service your Land Rover regularly, in order to keep it running smoothly and avoid any costly repairs. The recommended interval for servicing a Land Rover is every 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. However, this may vary depending on the model of Land Rover that you have. For example, some models may need to be serviced more often if they’re used for towing or off-roading.

How do I know when my Land Rover needs a service?

There are a few different ways to tell when your Land Rover is due for a service. Firstly, you can check the owner’s manual that came with your vehicle. This will have specific information on when your Land Rover needs to be serviced. Secondly, you can keep an eye on the service indicator light on your dashboard. This will usually come on when your Land Rover is due for a service. Finally, you can keep track of the miles you’ve driven since your last service, and make sure to book a service once you reach the 12,000 mile mark.

Should I have a Land Rover Service Plan?

If you’re looking to save money on your Land Rover servicing, then you might want to consider signing up for a service plan. With a service plan, you can spread the cost of your servicing over a number of monthly payments. This can make it more affordable and means that you don’t have to pay for your servicing all in one go. Plus, you’ll usually get a discount on parts and labour if you have a service plan.

Land Rover Diagnostics Tools

In order to carry out a Land Rover service, you’ll need to have the right diagnostic tools. These are specialised tools that allow mechanics to identify any problems with your vehicle. At ART Garage, we have the latest Land Rover diagnostic tools, so we can quickly and easily identify any issues with your Land Rover.

Land Rover MOT

If your Land Rover is more than three years old, then it will need to have an MOT every year. This is a legal requirement and ensures that your vehicle is safe to drive. You can book an MOT at our workshop in Crewe, and we’ll carry out all the necessary tests.

Why use ART Garage in Crewe to carry out your Land Rover Service or MOT?

