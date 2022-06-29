Thinking of Moving to Hamilton? Here’s What You Need to Know

Hamilton has long been a destination for those looking for a cost-effective alternative to Toronto that is still in close proximity to it. However, with real estate markets across Ontario exploding since the pandemic, as they did in other GTHA markets, Hamilton house prices broke new records, and the average price for a home surpassed the $1 million mark.

The latest numbers show a cooling in Hamilton (and many other Ontario markets), with the number of sales and house prices dropping. Competition still remains fierce for a Hamilton home, however, so when you’re ready to make an offer, hire a real estate lawyer in Hamilton who is available at your convenience and can move quickly.

If you’re considering a move to Hamilton, below is some useful information you’ll need to know before going in.

Location, Location, Location

Hamilton is located in southern Ontario, in the middle of the Golden Horseshoe. It’s approximately a 75- minute drive from Toronto and less than two hours from the Canadian-American border at Niagara Falls.

It sits on the shores of Lake Ontario and has an extensive coastline with many conservation areas and outdoor activity centres. Access to both city life and nature is a common theme in Hamilton

Hamilton’s Job Market

Forever known as Steeltown, manufacturing still plays a starring role in Hamilton’s economy. However, Hamilton’s economy is evolving and now includes other job markets such as construction, life sciences, healthcare, education, agribusiness and tech. In fact, Hamilton recently experienced a 53% growth in its tech sector thanks to investments from companies like Amazon, IBM and Nokia.

Education

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board consists of 99 schools serving 50,000 students. Hamilton is also home to world-renowned McMaster University and other respected post-secondary institutions like McMaster Divinity College and Mohawk College.

Transportation

Many areas in Hamilton are within reasonable distance of two major highways, the QEW and the 403. As with most downtown areas, driving around and finding parking in downtown Hamilton can get frustrating. Thankfully, Hamilton’s public transportation service, lovingly referred to by locals as the “Hamilton Street Railway”(HSR)as an homage to the old streetcar system, has over 40 routes. There are also two GO Stations located in the downtown core, with more routes planned to connect through East Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls.

Hamilton Weather

As in most other Canadian cities, winters in Hamilton get long and cold. However, thanks to Lake Ontario, they are generally milder than in other parts of Canadian. Hamilton typically reaches temperatures at or below freezing for 129 days out of the year, but the average temperature rarely drops below -10°C.

Summers in Hamilton make up for the winters as they are warm, with an average July temperature of 22°C. But they also get humid, and you’ll rely heavily on your air conditioner between June and September.