Rural broadband receives massive boost via Alncom

Rural communities in the Northumberland region have received a massive boost this week, as Alncom has furthered its commitment to bring reliable and fast broadband to the area.

In an announcement detailing their growth plans, the company stated that they are planning to connect a further 25,000 rural premises to full fibre broadband. They also intend to invest in a 10gig capable fibre network that will provide hyperfast broadband to some of the hardest to reach residents

Alncom MD Stephen Pinchen discussed the project and its importance to the locality.

He said: “The need for reliable, high-speed broadband has never been more important. It is incredibly satisfying to see our plans coming to fruition and witness the positive impact this has had on our rural communities.”

Alncom also plans to bring free fibre broadband into village halls in the region and is offering training and IT events within these community hubs.

The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP Secretary of State for International Trade, spoke of the organisation’s commitment to the area.

She said; “Alncom is a very important business in the area, providing job opportunities and improving broadband provision for many residents who may have had to wait a long period of time to be connected. I am so grateful for all the work they are putting into the infrastructure to make the hard to reach areas included.”

Alncom also sources its in-house buld teams from the locality, employing its 50th full-time staff member this month.