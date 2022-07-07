jaam automation technology solutions provide a win for Newson Health

jaam automation is delighted to announce that its customer, Newson Health , has been named a winner in the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards, in the Game-Changing solution-specific category.

Working with jaam automation , the Newson team have so far modernized and automated a range of critical processes within their business, including clinician recruitment and onboarding, clinical governance, patient complaints and patient letters.

· Recruitment – Digital application forms for candidates, automated 1st level screening, interview scheduling, evidence management, and throughput tracking.

· Onboarding – Employee contract generation, internal employment approvals, digital contract signing, orientation scheduling, IT systems setup, and HR dependency checklists.

· Governance – Auditing, annual review, staff training, continued professional competency, incidents, facilities management, risk assessments.

· Patient Complaints and Feedback – Digital capture, review, resolution, lessons learned and full business intelligence reports.

· Patient Letters – Automatic creation of advanced patient letters including consultation letters fully integrated into the practice management system.

As a result, Newson Health are able to focus on increased care for patients by rapidly expanding their team of clinicians whilst minimizing internal administrative overheads and maintaining high governance standards.

Founder and Clinical Director of Newson Health, Louise Newson was delighted to receive the award and commented, “It has been so exciting working with such an inspirational and forward-thinking team on this project. Our clinic prides itself on its communication to patients and using technology to improve this process further is fantastic”

Andrew Murphy, Head of Strategy at jaam automation added his congratulations to Newson Health, “We’ve loved working on these projects with the fantastic team at Newson. Being able to help them towards their goal of increasing care for patients by automating a significant amount of the manual work involved in the day-to-day operations of the clinic gives the jaam team a great sense of achievement.”

Nintex Solution Innovation Awards recognize Nintex customers in every industry and geography for their digital transformation success with the Nintex Process Platform.

“Nintex Partners are helping organizations in every industry and region improve the way people work by leveraging the Nintex Process Platform,” said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. “We are honoured to recognize jaam automation for the success they’ve helped Newson Health achieve.”

Award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted by Nintex customers, or Nintex partners on behalf of a customer, for process solutions they designed and implemented. Organizations that leverage any combination of the powerful, easy-to-use, and complete Nintex Process Platform which includes process mapping, workflow automation, digital forms, robotic process automation (RPA), eSignature and document automation capabilities may enter the Nintex Solution Innovation Award program.

