How Is the Episcopal Church Foundation Benefiting Society?

The Episcopal Church Foundation (ECF) is an organization that helps build, vitalize and transform Episcopal faith communities. ECF is working to implement programs throughout the Church that inspire and nurture church leaders, help manage financial assets and provide high-quality and innovative resources and ideas. Their programs cover a wide range of areas, including mission, stewardship, capital campaigns, leadership development, and more. In addition to their programming, ECF also offers consulting services to churches that are looking for guidance on how to best move forward with endowment management, stewardship and planned giving. For years, ECF has been a trusted resource for Episcopal churches across the country.

ECF is a mission-driven organization that works to support The Episcopal Church. Through their programs, they strive to equip church leaders with the tools they need to create strong and thriving congregations. In addition, ECF provides resources to help churches raise and manage financial assets. By doing so, they hope to help churches build a strong foundation for the future. Ultimately, ECF’s goal is to help grow vital and transformative Episcopal faith communities. In order to achieve this, they offer a variety of resources and educational programs. They also work closely with dioceses and congregations to provide tailored support that meets their specific needs. By working together, ECF believes that it can help create a bright future for The Episcopal Church.

The ECF community’s vision is to provide a vital, inclusive, and sustainable Episcopal Church that produces devoted followers of Jesus. Through collaboration, problem-solving, and exploration, ECF seeks to provide contemporary solutions to a Resurrection-focused Episcopal Church. In order to achieve its mission and vision, ECF provides resources to Episcopal churches and organizations across the country. By working together, the ECF community is creating a vibrant and sustainable future for The Episcopal Church.

Accessibility

ECF believes that all persons are called to ministry and that everyone’s voice is important in the Church’s activity. To that aim, ECF brings laypeople into full partnership with clergy by offering resources and support that encourage deep involvement and broad participation. ECF acknowledges that the laity is the Church’s foundation, and their energy and dedication are critical to long-term viability. Together, clergy and laity can build a dynamic, relevant, and truly inclusive church.

Building Relationships

ECF works to help churches build relationships with their neighbors and create meaningful partnerships that will lead to lasting change. This means working together with other churches in the community, getting to know their neighbors, and finding ways to serve them. It also means being open to new ideas and ways of doing things and being willing to change in order to better meet the needs of the community. In short, ECF’s goal is to help churches become more effective at making a positive difference in their communities. By working together, churches can have a much greater impact on the lives of those around them. ECF’s core values are innovation, transformation, discipleship, partnership, and independence. Its goal is to connect churches with resources and individuals who can assist them in transforming their spiritual communities.

Racial Justice

ECF considers racial justice to be vital to its ministry and aims to be a diverse and anti-racist organization. ECF is committed to fostering racial equity in all aspects of its work, from programs to interactions with the community.

ECF is committed to creating a safe and welcoming space for people of all backgrounds. They believe that everyone should feel valued and respected, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or religion. They are dedicated to promoting understanding and dialogue between different groups and work hard to foster an environment of inclusion and respect.

ECF acknowledges that systemic racism is a pervasive problem that requires deliberate action, and it is committed to dismantling racist structures and building a more just and equitable society.

Care for God’s Creation

The Episcopal Church Foundation (ECF) takes seriously its responsibility to address environmental racism and the climate change emergency as caretakers of God’s creation.