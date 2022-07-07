Senior appointments and business acquisition for marketing agency Roar

International marketing agency Roar is celebrating key hires and a business acquisition as part of ambitious growth plans.

The London-based company, which was set up in 2020 and counts Mocha Global and Veritone Inc among its key clients, is re-structuring its leadership team.

Original co-founder of Roar, Nathan Warner, is now joining the business full time as strategic director. With vast experience in the digital marketing and advertising industry having worked on ground-breaking projects at Getty Images & DAZN (previously Perform), before co-founding mobile agency Mapp Media Ltd and later audio advertising specialists AudioPlus.

Joining him is creative director, Jan Hillman who also becomes a board member. Jan has won awards for his work in film, animation and motion design and has worked for a multitude of major brands including Google, Sony Music and Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

In addition to making these senior appointments, Roar is acquiring assets including key client contracts and employees of creator agency TikTikBoom Ltd, which led impressive content strategies for Ikea, Samsung and Coca Cola among others.

Roar founder Jeremy Rusling said: “We are thrilled that Roar is expanding again. These developments highlight our ambition to attract new clients, deliver more services and, most importantly provide more real business outcomes for our clients”.

“We are all about building long-term client relationships where we consistently deliver to business outcomes. Over the next few years Roar plans to grow a diverse portfolio of brands that align with its values”.