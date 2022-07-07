Looking for the ultimate weekend getaway? See if your break makes the top 20 Cheshire spa hotels of 2022 released today

When it comes to rest and relaxation, you can’t go for wrong with the idyllic Cheshire countryside. But if it’s the ultimate in pampering you’re after, you’ll be sure to enjoy any of the top 20 spa hotels of 2022 as announced today in www.businesscheshire.co.uk.

Whether you’re ready for a manicure or a facial with your hens in tow or you’re looking for a cosy night with your partner, you’ll find the best venues in the county right here.

Not only does Cheshire boast stunning gardens and stately homes, but also some stunning spa hotels including The Mere Golf Resort & Spa (Knutsford), Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa (Nantwich) and Rowton Hall Hotel & Spa (Chester).

As the top 20 states, if you fancy being treated like royalty, a visit to Peckforton Castle in Tarporley is in order. The grade I listed heritage venue offers a beautiful blend of classic and contemporary. It’s also a stunning wedding suite, should you be looking for the perfect place to get hitched!

Want easy access to the heart of Cheshire? The Cottons Hotel & Spa in Knutsford is the perfect place to relax, complete with wood burner in the bar and sunny outdoor terrace, as well as a pool, gym and treatment rooms.

If a relaxation journey with treatments from the world’s most famous brands is right up your street, check out Carden Park Hotel & Spa for the ultimate in wellness escapism. Recently awarded the accolade Europe’s Best Luxury Destination Spa Hotel, the indoor and outdoor spa experience will leave you gasping for more.

Other Spa hotels that made this year’s hot list include The Chester Grosvenor (Chester), Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa (Macclesfield), Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa (Chester) and Crabwall Manor Hotel & Spa (Mollington).

For us, there’s nothing quite like the delight of sauntering down to a warm swimming pool in your fluffy white robe, pottering across to the spa for a massage and heading over to the restaurant for a sumptuous three-course meal before cosying down for a deep sleep in a luxurious hotel bed.

But whatever the reason for treating yourself, you won’t go wrong with the Top 20 Spa Hotels in Cheshire. Give yourself something to look forward to and book in for a truly relaxing stay!

For the full list visit: Best of Cheshire – Top 20 Spa Hotels