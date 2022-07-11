8 Best Time Tracking Apps for Remote Teams in 2022

Research shows that employees waste up to an hour a day slacking off. If you combine these figures over time, you’ll be shocked by how much time is wasted at work. These can translate to huge financial losses that can affect your bottom line.

The good news is that there are systems that enable you to reign in on these time-wasters. Time tracking solutions offer convenience, accuracy, and effectiveness in managing employee time. They let you track work hours, project progress, employee attendance, and so much more, all in one platform.

But how do you choose the best time tracking app for remote teams? We’ve summed up the top time tracking software to consider to boost your employees’ productivity.

Top Features to Look for in a Time Tracker

There are hundreds of time tracking apps today, each offering a unique set of features. However, certain key functions should be top of your list when choosing a time-tracking solution. These include:

Support for invoicing – the tool should allow you to generate invoices quickly and easily send them to clients. Alternatively, they should integrate with invoicing apps.

Automation – obviously, a time tracker’s primary role is to monitor employee time. However, find out which one between an automatic and manual time tracker is more suitable.

Usability – a time tracking system that is complicated can be frustrating for your remote workforce. Therefore, opt for an app that’s simple to use and has a friendly user-interface

Customization – choose a tool that offers flexibility and allows you to scale with ease.

8 Best Time Tracking Tools for Remote Teams in 2022

With that in mind, here’s a list of time trackers you can implement in your business.

1. Desktime

Desktime time tracking app is available for desktop and mobile. It offers users an array of practical features to improve how they spend time at work. The platform can be used to measure productivity, track attendance, and manage workflow more effectively.

In addition, Desktime offers employee monitoring capabilities and lets you calculate your daily efficiency based on your web and app usage.

Features you’ll like in Desktime:

Project and task tracking

Absence monitoring

Automatic time tracking

Idle time tracking

Invoicing and project budgeting

Integrations with popular productivity tools

Price: Free, plans start from $7/user/month

2. Traqq

Traqq time tracker offers efficient and simple time tracking solutions that your teams will love. Its free plan gives you access to all the premium features and is easily scalable. The tool is fully customizable and is designed for teams of all sizes.

With Traqq, no minute will go unaccounted for since it automatically captures user activity. The platform works online, as well as offline, eliminating dependency on the internet. Users can still log their hours without an active internet connection, which will later be synced to their accounts upon reconnection.

The best part is that Traqq promotes ethical employee monitoring, meaning it respects employee privacy. The generated screenshots are blurred by default, only showing managers the employees’ work progress without revealing their sensitive details.

Features you’ll like on Traqq:

Simple time tracking

Automated screenshots

Powerful reporting capabilities

Offline and idle time tracking

Smart notifications and alerts

App and website usage monitoring

Price: Free, plans start from $6/user/month

3. Hubstaff

If you manage multiple projects daily, Hubstaff allows you to accurately track worked hours on each project or task. Apart from tracking how much time an employee spends on a task, it lets you track team members anywhere with its GPS tracker.

The platform also offers employee monitoring and project management capabilities.

Features you’ll like on Hubstaff:

Automatic screenshots

GPS tracking

Apps for desktop, mobile, and web

Payroll support

Price: Free, plans start from $7/user/month

4. Resource Management by Smartsheet

Resource Management by Smartsheet is one of the best mobile time tracking apps, making it ideal for teams with diverse operational setups. The tool provides pre-filled timesheets that make it easy for employees to edit their hours and submit them for approval.

It offers a utilization heat mat that enables managers to forecast things like staffing needs, budget estimates, and so on. In addition, the software helps project managers match employees to the project’s requirements via a unique project and resource matching feature.

Features you’ll like on Resource Management by Smartsheet

Simple time tracking

Robust reporting capabilities

Interactive resource scheduling

Budgeting

Price: Free trial, plans start from $7/user/month

5. Timely

Timely stands out as an automatic time tracking app with AI capabilities. The AI learns your work habits as you use your computer. Over time, it starts drafting time entries that can be a huge time saver.

With Timely, you don’t have to start the timer every time you want to work. It automatically records everything as soon as you turn on your computer, from websites you visit, documents, and emails, to GPS location.

The tool’s focus on visualization gives it a uniqueness that most time trackers lack. The UI is easy to read, and its intuitive design makes it easy to navigate.

Features you’ll like about Timely:

Automatic time tracking

Task and team planning

Gantt charts

Budget tracker

Real-time reports

Price: 14-day trial, plans start from $8/user/month

6. ProofHub

ProofHub is an all-in-one platform that’s designed to help managers and teams stay on top of their productivity. From time and project management to workflow management, the software enables users to track their time and collaborate more effectively.

It lets you make visual plans using Gantt charts and instantly see your team’s progress using Boards. Project managers can use Proofhub to assign tasks and subtasks, along with prioritizing tasks with deadlines. It also lets users add project templates, so they don’t have to create similar projects from scratch.

Features you’ll like on Proofhub:

Workflow management

Time tracking (manually or using timers)

Project management

Team collaboration

Detailed reports

Price: Free trial, flat pricing starting from $45/per month, billed annually

7. Monitask

Monitask is an employee monitoring software that offers time tracking functionalities. It tracks user activity and takes screenshots to show proof of work. Remote workers, freelancers, and field contractors will find Monitask convenient since it allows them to schedule work and log time.

Employers or managers can view their team members’ timelines to see how they spend time on different projects, apps, and websites.

Features you’ll like on Monitask:

Time and resource tracking

Reporting

Attendance monitoring

Activity monitoring

Invoicing

Scheduling

Screen monitoring

Price: Free trial, plans start from $5.99/user/month

8. TMetric

TMetric time tracking app lets you monitor work hours, attendances, breaks, and leaves. It provides useful data that managers can use to measure employee productivity, as well as ensure accurate payroll processing.

It has a simple user interface and visual timeline that gives you all the essential details in one glance. The platform supports integrations with more than 50 productivity apps. Like Traqq, TMetric offers sites and apps monitoring, screenshot capturing, and activity tracking.

Additionally, the tool supports advanced options like performance appraisal, project management, time-off requests, and timesheet locking.

Features you’ll like on TMetric

Timekeeping

Time and idle tracking

Website and app tracking

Attendance monitoring

Detailed reports

Time estimates

Project breakdowns

Invoicing

Price: Free, plans start from $5/user/month

Choose the Right Time Tracking App for Your Remote Teams

There you have it! Go through the list of features each time tracker offers in more detail and pick the best tool that will fit your business type and teams.