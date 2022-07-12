London Headquartered, The Mulsanne Partnership has hired Jo Ong

Due to our continued focus, commitment and growth within the Asia Pacific region, The Mulsanne Partnership are delighted to announce that Jo Ong has joined The Mulsanne Partnership as a Partner & APAC Head and will lead the development of their local presence.

Jo comes with 20 years working in funds and banking before moving into search. Foremost a banker by training, her in-industry experience lends a unique advantage in having exclusive access to company news and talent which are not otherwise publicly available. Working closely with the business on search mandates across Asia Pacific, her specialty is in connecting with business development talent throughout Asia. Her clients include Custodian Banks, Corporate Trust, Fund Services, Financial Technology, and Asset Managers across public / private equity including Family Office, Hedge Funds, Real Estate and Alternatives.



As an experienced manager herself who had built businesses and led teams, Jo is attuned to the needs of hiring the right talent and the need to guide stakeholders to align expectations. In the process she emphasizes on career planning and coaching to help individuals achieve their career aspiration. In search, she has successfully executed regional mandates in in senior leadership, business development, relationship management, operations and building up of fintech firms in both Singapore and Hong Kong.