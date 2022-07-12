London Headquartered, The Mulsanne Partnership has hired Jo Ong
Jo comes with 20 years working in funds and banking before moving into search. Foremost a banker by training, her in-industry experience lends a unique advantage in having exclusive access to company news and talent which are not otherwise publicly available. Working closely with the business on search mandates across Asia Pacific, her specialty is in connecting with business development talent throughout Asia. Her clients include Custodian Banks, Corporate Trust, Fund Services, Financial Technology, and Asset Managers across public / private equity including Family Office, Hedge Funds, Real Estate and Alternatives.
As an experienced manager herself who had built businesses and led teams, Jo is attuned to the needs of hiring the right talent and the need to guide stakeholders to align expectations. In the process she emphasizes on career planning and coaching to help individuals achieve their career aspiration. In search, she has successfully executed regional mandates in in senior leadership, business development, relationship management, operations and building up of fintech firms in both Singapore and Hong Kong.
Jo was a director for regional business development at Bank of New York Mellon in Singapore for funds’ asset servicing and set up their consultant relations function where she built strategic partnerships with professional services firms and technology vendors. In 20 years as a banker, her portfolio had covered the spectrum of custody and fund life cycles across key areas in business development, fund accounting, transfer agency, client servicing, onboarding, and implementation where she had held regional leadership appointments spanning Asia Pacific.
The Mulsanne Partnership are very much excited to have Jo on board.
