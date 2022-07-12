Top 6 Signs It’s Time For Professional Drain Cleaning Services

Plumbing and draining issues can wreak havoc on your home or business, leaving you with unwelcome odors and disgusting messes to clean up. While plunging and chemical drain cleaners might be tempting, it’s essential to know that they may further damage your pipes and drainage system.

If you are in the above situations, it might be time to call professional drain cleaning services for the safest and most effective way to get the job done. These professionals have access to advanced technologies and equipment that can efficiently solve these problems.

To know when you need these services, here are six signs your drains might need cleaning:

1. Foul Smell

Drains can become clogged with all sorts of things, from food scraps to hair. And as they sit there, they start to rot. These materials stuck there decomposing away not only creates an unpleasant smell but can also attract pests.

However, not all foul smells are related to food. Other plumbing problems might also cause these issues, such as sewer gas or a leaky pipe. These can result in health hazards if left untreated.

2. Slow Draining

Slow draining is one sign that your drain needs repair. Over time, grease, soap scum, and other debris can build up in your plumbing, causing your system to malfunction. Additionally, flushing items like cotton balls or feminine hygiene products down the toilet can also create slow draining.

Poor air ventilation in your sewers can also contribute to poor drainage. The best way to avoid this is by using proper venting techniques and pipes that will not rust over time. Fortunately, professional drain cleaning companies have the tools and experience to quickly clear your drains and get them flowing again.

3. Clogs

Clogs are one of the most common reasons to call a professional drain cleaning service. They are usually from debris and other foreign materials that build up over time. You must act quickly to avoid more damage if you have a clog. Here are some signs to look out for:

Water is backing up into your sink or tub.

Your drains are making strange noises.

Your toilet is overflowing.

There is water pooling around your plumbing.

Your drains are slow or completely blocked.

4. Gurgling Sounds

Your house plumbing system has many parts, including drain lines and vent pipes. The drain lines are the parts that go from your sink to the septic tank or sewer line, while the vent pipes are located in your home’s roof and help release air pressure. Thus, if you start to hear gurgling sounds from your drains, it’s a sign of a blockage in your system.

If a clogged drain line causes it, it could have resulted from food debris and other objects blocking air as you flush them out your drain line. As a result, gas can’t reach the plumbing vent and gets trapped in them, creating these sounds.

If a clogged vent pipe causes it, it may be because something has fallen down the pipe and quickly became lodged when it hit the water. As a result, gas like hydrogen sulfide and methane become trapped, pushing back against the drain line. This pressure causes the sound of bubbles and the foul odor to come out of your drain.

5. Wet Areas Around Your Sink

One of the top signs that you need professional drain cleaning services is when you start to see wet areas around your sink. This sign means the water can’t get down through the drain because it has accumulated on the sides or bottom. However, this can also mean that something is blocking your pipes from flowing correctly.

On the other hand, it can also be a result of leaks. Leaks can come from plumbing fixtures, such as sinks and toilets. They are typically not difficult to identify if visible drips come from them. However, sometimes leaks can happen behind walls where you don’t know about them until you notice wet spots in those areas.

6. DIY Fixes Not Working

You can deal with most drain-related concerns with do-it-yourself (DIY) fixes. They can range from using vinegar and baking soda to unclogging a toilet to using acidic substances such as lye and hot water to dissolve clogs in pipes. Others can also suggest using plungers and other tools to solve the problem.

Fixing some issues on your own might be fine for a one-time or non-threatening issue. However, some DIY fixes might not be helpful if the problem occurs frequently or can create immediate harm. Fixing these issues yourself instead of hiring a professional drain cleaning service can also aggravate the situation.

Conclusion

Though drain-related problems might not seem severe, they can lead to serious consequences. So if you’ve noticed any of the signs mentioned here, it may be time to call a professional.