How to Choose a Gun Safe

Whether you’re a new or seasoned gun owner, you probably already know the importance of safely storing your guns. Proper storage prevents them from getting damaged, and it also lowers the risk of them falling into the wrong hands. But how do you know which solution is right for you? Here are some tips on how to choose a gun storage cabinet.

Take Size Into Consideration

When choosing gun lockers, cabinets or cases, it’s important to take size into consideration. The right size for your firearms will depend on two factors: how many guns you have and what type. In general, it’s better to opt for a bigger gun storage safe. The reason? Many gun owners will add more to their collections over time.



Keep in mind that just because a gun cabinet claims you can fit 24 guns in it doesn’t mean you actually will — not without bashing them together, that is. Overestimating is an ideal option if you plan to add more guns to your collection over time.



On the other hand, it’s important to make sure the size you choose will fit in the space you plan to designate to a gun cabinet.

Choosing an Ammo Storage Cabinet

As a gun owner, you probably already know that it’s never a good idea to store your guns with your ammo for safety reasons. The last thing you want is to have someone break into your gun cabinet and easily have access to ammo, too. This is why it’s important to purchase an additional ammo storage cabinet. It’s generally a good idea to opt for a larger cabinet as well, especially if you plan to stockpile ammunition. As with choosing a gun cabinet, however, consider the amount of space in your home that you can designate to an ammo cabinet.

Decide on a Type of Lock

When choosing a gun safe, the type of lock you choose is one of the most important decisions you can make. There are three different types of locks to choose from:

Combination — Think back to your high school locker. A combination is battery-free, low maintenance, and also can be more difficult for other people to break into. On the downside, they can be difficult for even you to use and require a locksmith to change the combination.

Electronic — Not only do they offer a wide variety of features, electronic gun safes are easy to use and don’t require a locksmith to change your security code. They do require batteries, however.

Biometric — These locks work similar to electronic ones, except they require your fingerprint to open. This can be a great safeguard to prevent the wrong people from accessing your gun cabinet. But there are downsides. A dirty finger will give a false reading, and the technology isn’t great just yet. These may be a more ideal option in a few years.



Ultimately, the type of lock you’ll want comes down to personal preference.

Fire-Safe

It’s important to choose a gun safe that protects your weapons against fire. The process of finding a cabinet that will protect your guns from a house fire is difficult, however. It’s a common problem in the industry. That being said, be sure to do some research ahead of time to find a safe that should protect your guns from fire.

These are just a few things to keep in mind when choosing a gun safe. No matter which gun storage cabinet you decide on, the important thing is to invest in one to keep your firearms — and the people around you — safe at all times.