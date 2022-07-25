Fenbendazole is a human anti-worm and anti-cancer medicine

Fenbendazole, which has been used to treat parasitic worm infections in dogs since the early 1970s, is classified as an anthelmintic medicine. However, multiple peer-reviewed scientific publications published in journals have shown that this medicine may also be used to cure a variety of harmful malignancies in humans.

According to the research, the following critical factors distinguish fenbendazole from all other cancer treatments:

As previously said, multiple scientific journal papers support and confirm the fact that it has been proved to be successful when used to treat various forms of deadly cancer in humans. Fenbendazole, for example, has been shown to successfully cure tumors and promote regression in multiple cancer patients suffering from large B-cell lymphoma that had metastasized, as well as other metastatic malignancies, bladder cancer, and renal cell carcinoma. Fenbendazole is available without a prescription in several countries. Fenbendazole is quite inexpensive to produce.

Furthermore, it has been stated that its potential to combat cancer is equivalent to a kind of chemotherapy based on plant alkaloids, which includes the medicine Taxol. This drug’s toxicity levels are substantially lower than those reported in normal chemotherapy treatments due to its unique mode of action and excellent safety record.

Multiple research and findings have now shown, based on the observation of precise patterns, that some forms of cancer originate from, as well as being triggered by, specific parasites, viruses, and similar things.

Actually, it’s possible that this happens in a lot more situations than we know about, especially when cancer cells establish root in someone who has weakened immunity along with specific genetic flaws.

So, we may seriously consider employing anti-worm, anti-parasitic, anti-lactate, and other drugs as part of standard cancer treatments, which may also include using traditional cancer treatment techniques.

Fenbendazole for humans

Fenbendazole is not often used to treat humans in the same way as mebendazole is. It is often used to treat animals infected with parasites such as hookworms, whipworms, roundworms, and certain forms of tapeworms.

It originally debuted in scientific trials some years ago for treating cancer under the brand names Safe-Guard or Panacur. However, it has recently come back into the spotlight because to a well-known story about a guy who successfully treated his own small cell lung cancer using Fenbendazole.

Since then, there has been a dedicated website as well as a Facebook page that serve as a platform for displaying this man’s story, as well as the experiences of other patients who have benefited from utilizing this treatment to cure their disease. These individuals had a variety of cancers, including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and stage 4 pancreatic cancer, among others.

These new publications simply delve deeper to support current and growing scientific evidence that reveals the possibility of cancer-fighting abilities linked to various drugs in the benzimidazole family of chemicals. As a result, we think that, like mebendazole, people may utilize fenbendazole for sale as an effective cancer treatment.

Actually, multiple studies have indicated that fenbendazole is more effective than mebendazole. In one of these trials, for example, fenbendazole was shown to be much more effective than mebendazole and other drugs in combating a kind of opportunistic fungus called Cryptococcus neoformans, which is widespread all over the world and may cause Cryptococcus meningitis in certain people.

In addition, various scientific publications have been published and advised that Fenbendazole has the qualities required to combat cancer. According to this study, Fenbendazole acts as a modest microtubule weakening agent and induces cancer cell death via controlling many biological pathways:

“The results, together with previous information, suggest that Fenbendazole is a novel microtubule disrupting agent with anti-neoplastic activity and could be considered as a potential therapeutic agent due to the way it affects various cellular pathways that lead to the actual eradication of cancer cells.”

The study’s authors found that fenbendazole’s potential to combat cancer did not only disrupt proteasomal interference and the microtubule function of cancer cells, but it also exhibited a power to impede glucose absorption, basically starving cancer cells. Fenbendazole inhibited the appearance of the glucose transporter isoform 4’s (GLUT4) stimulation of glucose uptake in cells by insulin transporting GLUT4 via intracellular vesicles into the plasma membrane, ready to absorb glucose. Fenbendazole slows GLUT4 movement by interfering with linear movement through the microtubule, dramatically reducing insulin-fueled sugar absorption.

Similarly, since fenbendazole works in the same manner as colchicine (through a location on tubulin), but is unique from other vinca alkaloids, it is not in competition with these or other chemotherapies. In its stead, fenbendazole, like other benzimidazole compounds, improves the anti-cancer effects of other cancer treatments, such as surgery, radiation, or the use of berberine, sodium dichloroacetate (DCA), and so on.

Furthermore, a recently published scientific article reveals that fenbendazole (and comparable drugs) may reactivate the genome p53. P53, also known as the Guardian of the Genome, functions as a tumor suppressor. Nonetheless, its suppressive efficacy may be compromised in a few cancer types.

Similarly, in this Nature publication, fenbendazole was demonstrated to be extremely effective when combined with DCA.

Fenbendazole for humans – is this a viable option for human consumption?

Though fenbendazole human cancer is normally and was initially used to treat parasitic worms only in animals, according to a study available from the European Medicine Agency, “it appears Fenbendazole is well tolerated by people when they take a single oral dosage as much as 2,000 milligram for each person: and using 500 milligrams for each person for ten days in a row.”

Long-term exposure, however, has yet to be scientifically confirmed. This is most likely due to the drug’s nature; these parasite infections are generally eradicated in less than one to two weeks.

Despite this, many people have been taking fenbendazole every day for many years in order to prevent cancer from recurring or to actively treat it. This therapy has been proved to be safe, with nearly no negative side effects.

https://www.fenbendazole.org/