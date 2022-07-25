How Weighted Blankets Work and Their Shocking Benefits

It’s easy to mistakenly think it’s just another wellness trend. But here’s how they can revolutionize your bedtime.

It’s not surprising that weighted blankets are becoming more popular after years of chaos and stress. The wellness trend that rose during the pandemic saw us all think more about things that make our lives easier and ease our anxiety.

Many people have turned to the weighted blanket as a solution to their sleep problems. It is simple and effective.

Are they able to take away all your worries? Are there risks? You’re in the right place to learn all you need about the weighted blanket.

What is a weighted blanket and how does it work?

Weighted blankets can be therapeutic blankets that weigh anywhere from 2.5 to 30 pounds. They can be used to reduce anxiety and stress, as well as to improve sleep quality. For years, weighted blankets were used in special-needs communities as calming and sleep aids. However, they gained popularity during the pandemic when many people sought refuge in wellness.

What do they do?

They are like a hug. Deep pressure stimulation is used in weighted blankets, which are thought to increase the levels of the sleep-supporting hormone melatonin and reduce stress hormone cortisol. These blankets can help you feel better and less stressed after a long day.

What are the advantages of a weighted blanket?

Weighted blankets will not only help you to have the best sleep of your life but they also make it easier for you to get up in the morning.

Reduce the pain perception

Depression symptoms can be relieved

Reduce anxiety symptoms

Calm the nervous system

Provide comfort and security

Treat sleep disorders such as insomnia

Are weighted blankets possible to use all the time?

You can if you wish. Weighted blankets can be used by adults and older children as main bedding or to relax on the sofa. It really all depends on you. For example, if you are too hot. Children under 2 years old should not use them.

Are weighted blankets considered hot?

It all depends on the type and weight of the blanket (it is a common misconception that weighted blankets all make you sweat). Flannel and fleece, for example, may feel soft, but they are more breathable than cotton.

Are weighted blankets safe to use?

Weighted blankets can be considered safe as long as they are easily lifted off your body when needed to avoid suffocation and entrapment.

Here are some more tips to get a good night of sleep.

Limit screens: try to quit using your screens at least an hour before bed. This is your chance to finish your skincare routine and start reading a book.

Decaffeination: Take a break from work at least once a day to allow your body to naturally release melatonin. This hormone is responsible for our sleep-wake cycle.

Download Meditation Apps: They have relaxing meditations that will help you fall asleep. Works like a charm.