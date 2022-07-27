We are not supporting small businesses, we are supporting dreams!
British D’sire is your all in one marketing solutions partner, we provide businesses with support for all their marketing needs. We are a name that is synonymous with excellent customer service and fine-tuned marketing solutions for vendors. With millions of eyes supporting across the United Kingdom, British D’sire is bringing a change in the lives of its vendors as well as customers.
Being a part of the British D’sire family comes with its own set of benefits. Some of them include:
- Personalised seller stories: We understand that every business is unique, therefore we have a personalised approach to curating marketing material for your brand and products.
- Digital assets: We create digital assets for you which can be used for all marketing and promotional activities and will be published on all our social media and communication channels.
- No hidden costs: Most businesses come with a lot of hidden costs, which you get to know only after you start selling with them. We at British D’sire have no such hidden costs.
- Strategic planning and Organisation: We’re your step-by-step digital marketing guide. We know that marketing can be confusing—we simplify the process so you only have to worry about your core business.
- Lowest Commission & Free listings on the marketplace: We charge only 5% commission from our vendors which is the lowest across all the marketplace. On top of it, we also provide free listings on our platform.
- Discounts and promotions: As a part of our marketing strategy we offer discounts from time to time and promote vendors’ products along various channels.
- British D’sire TV: We are soon going to launch a TV marketplace that will provide our vendors with an option of digital marketing on television, through which they can reach their customers directly. We are sure it will open new gates of opportunities for them.
If you are already a registered vendor and are interested in taking your business to new heights through British D’sire TV, you can be a part of it in 4 easy steps:
- Sign-up on British D’sire TV and select your perfect plan.
- Send in your samples for production.
- Production takes place.
- Approve the content made for you and get featured on Sky TV.
The launch of British D’sire TV marks an important milestone for British D’sire as we continue to provide innovative solutions that help our clients succeed. British D’sire TV aims to offer high-quality, in-depth coverage of every vendor’s brand story and products. Whether you’re a fashion designer or glassblower, on British D’sire TV you can showcase your brand all over the United Kingdom.
We believe that independent entrepreneurs who have been impacted by the repercussions of the pandemic will majorly benefit from the variety of services we have to offer. Our main goal is to build on their already existing clientele and expand their network, in order to boost their sales.
In the times when small businesses are finding it difficult to stay in business, British D’sire is providing everyone with a platform to build off. We have a team of experienced professionals who can help with everything from social media to SEO to email marketing, and we’re confident that we can deliver exceptional results for our clients. As they say, a true revival is nothing less than a revolution, we are ready to bring out a revolutionary change in everyone’s lives.
We look forward to welcoming you to the British D’sire family and can’t wait for you to witness and experience your brand flourish!
References: