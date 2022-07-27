WORLDSKILLS UK FINALS IN STORE FOR TALENTED COLLEGE STUDENTS

Nineteen talented students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College will travel to Scotland and Wales later this year after it was announced that they have reached the national finals of WorldSkills UK. The students will compete in November for the chance to join Team UK on an international stage at the ‘Skills Olympics’ in France in 2024.

NWLC is especially proud to have more students than any other college competing in the foundation skills competitions. Designed for those with special educational needs and disabilities, these were originally conceived and first started by NWSLC.

The students will compete among 500 of their peers from all over the UK who will test their skills in over 60 competitions at six venues for the chance to win gold, silver, and bronze medals. The results will be announced by presenter Steph McGovern in a special event live from her ‘Packed Lunch’ studio on Friday 25 November 2022.

NWSLC finalists will compete in six competitions and include Hattie Parnham, an apprentice with Ashby Decorator Centre in Ashby-de-la-Zouch who will try her skills in painting and decoration, and Briony Hancox who will compete in the foundation floristry competition. Both students will travel to Edinburgh College to take part in the finals.

Cardiff & Vale College will provide the venue for Sam Hurst, Lucy Gill and Harry Forbes who are due to compete in the foundation catering competition. Evan Ashburner and Alexandra Dinca will join them to compete in the foundation motor vehicle skills competition, and the foundation hairdressing skills of Emmie Pearce, Grace Bird and Hemali Bordekar will be tested at the same venue. Nine students have qualified to compete in the media skills competition in Wales: Meshach Ngabesong, Nathan Smith, Pavan Mandalia, Amber Stuart, Evie Smith, Kameela Tuitt, Jamie Smallwood, and Kiefer Day.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, who is currently interim chair of WorldSkills UK, said, “We’re delighted to congratulate all our students who have worked so diligently to practice their skills in several disciplines, successfully showing that they can compete on a national stage.

“Enabling young people to access the skills they need to succeed in work and life has never been more important. The WorldSkills UK competition experience helps to open students’ eyes to the exciting career opportunities available to them once they complete their college studies.

“Hosting the competitions across the four nations will provide our students with a fantastic opportunity to travel to Scotland and Wales and we look forward to supporting them as they prepare for the finals.”

Ben Blackledge, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of WorldSkills UK said, “I want to offer my congratulations to everyone who registered for our competitions this year, especially those who are now going on to compete in November’s finals.

“We are really excited to be taking the show on the road again this year with finals hosted by colleges across the UK. We hope seeing the finals in person or catching up with our online content will inspire more young people to develop their skills and have a go at one of our competitions next year.

“Our competitions and competition-based development programmes equip apprentices and students with the lifelong, world-class skills that will help increase UK productivity and competitiveness.”