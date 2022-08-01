The Story of Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Company & the Royal Warrant of Appointment

Beginning in a small industrial unit in Hunstanton, the Wrought Iron & brass Bed Co came to life. With challenges along the way and lots of lessons learnt this made for the roots of something special.

It all started with Amanda and Stephen’s disappointment, after receiving two Iron beds ordered for their sons, that didn’t meet expectations. A random comment was made, little did they know, that would be the start of their story.

A beautiful double fronted Victorian shop was opened in only 5 minutes away from Sandringham, word of mouth soon made them very popular, before long they were advertising nationally.

Today the workshop is a stone’s throw from the beach, tucked away in the small hamlet of Wolferton, on the Sandringham Estate and the showroom in the Norfolk town of Swaffham.

Royal Warrant of Appointment



The Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company are now a leading manufacturer of iron and brass beds, they were granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment as Bed Manufacturers to Her Majesty The Queen. The warrant was given in 2021 due to the fact they have been a direct supplier to the Royal household since 2013.

What sets the Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Company apart from other manufacturers, is their high standards of craftsmanship, quality, service and innovation. They are also an approved member of the guild of master craftsmen, as well as holding the status as the only carbon-neutral iron bed maker, with 100% renewable energy, set to have zero net carbon emissions by 2030.

The Beds



The work all begins with the highest-quality iron and brass bars that arrive at the Norfolk workshop straight from the mill.



The bed frames are lovingly handcrafted from wrought iron, a low-carbon option that has most often been selected for ornamental ironwork since ancient times. As opposed to cheaper cast iron or mass-produced alternatives.



Solid iron bars are cut to size using a band saw. Each part is carefully welded together by hand using a combination of complex welding techniques. Finally, the frames are polished and powder-coated for your desired finish. You will notice the difference the moment you pick up your bed for the first time, due to its weighty wrought iron frame. These bespoke Iron beds are designed to last and come with a lifetime guarantee.



The Materials and Local Economy



Nearly all of the raw materials are sourced from the UK, as close to Norfolk as possible. By using local suppliers, they can visit their factories more regularly to ensure the materials being used to produce each bed are to the highest standard.



As the family business grew organically over many years, the success directly impacted the lives of their employees, suppliers, and the local economy.

As a result, they believe in building the business sustainably to ensure that they can support permanent jobs and happy lives locally in Norfolk and the wider UK.



Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Company

39 Turbine Way,

Eco-Tech Business Park,

Swaffham,

PE37 7XD.

01485 542516 | [email protected]

www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk | Youtube