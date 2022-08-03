Safety Tips on Preventing ATV Accidents

Just like driving a car, riding an ATV also comes with risks. However, the good news is that there are ways to prevent accidents. So, whether you own one or plan to take an ATV riding adventure on holiday, it is crucial to ensure your safety by knowing how to operate the vehicle. We have compiled several safety tips to help prevent ATV accidents.

Know That Riding an ATV is Different from a Car

It is possible to maneuver a car without too much physical effort or movement. However, this is different with an ATV. You must be able to use action and your body weight to keep the vehicle in control. An ATV rider needs a lot of physical strength, especially when riding on rough terrains. Therefore, know how to maneuver the machine using your body to avoid accidents.

Install the Right Size of Tires

Tires play a vital role in your ATV's stability, and as much as oversized tires and fancy, they have adverse effects. For instance, they distort the machine's center of gravity when the tires lift the body. Therefore, you are more likely to tip over if your ATV has large tires than recommended. So, buy the right size of tires.

Always Wear a Helmet

Many people die from head injuries after an accident. However, you can avert such consequences by wearing a helmet while riding on the ATV. It is easy to lose control, especially if you are not experienced. Therefore, ensure you are safe by wearing a helmet always. Other safety gears to wear are eye protection to prevent rock, dirt, and bugs from entering the eyes, rubber gloves, leather boots, and long pants.

Avoid Riding on Too Steep Slopes

If you ride on a too steep slope, there is a high chance that your ATV might tip over. The space between the wheels is narrow, which means a smaller wheelbase. Furthermore, their center of gravity rises when the rider is on top. These factors make it more likely to tip over. Therefore, if you are not experienced, consider riding on less steep hills. If you have to go up, ride when standing up and lean your body on the slope to prevent tipping.

Ensure Even Distribution of Load

If you are carrying cargo on your AT, ensure the load is evenly distributed on the front and the back. The way you distribute the weight matters. Putting the weight on the back only makes the back heavier, increasing the chances of tipping. Apart from the even weight distribution, you should also not exceed the weight capacity. A good trick to prevent tipping over is to put weight on the front when going uphill and on the back when going downhill.

Conclusion

There are many ways of preventing ATV accidents. However, start with the ones discussed here to confirm your safety. It is also crucial to take riding classes if you are a beginner. You will be surprised by how fast you can learn within a day. You will discover many things like controlling the machine, using your body, and other ways of preventing accidents.