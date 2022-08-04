Landscape Paintings as a Part of Art Pieces

The question “what is a landscape?” is often answered as follows: a landscape is a beautiful view, be it mountain, forest, sea or city, a pleasingly realistic picture. But does a landscape have to be realistic, with recognisable objects? Let’s find out on our online platform, where you can buy paintings online!

What is Landscape Drawing as a Type of Drawing?

Landscape is one of the main genres of painting. It focuses on nature in all its diversity, wild and cultivated, urban and rural views. People, animals and cars are often present in landscape art, but they play a secondary role.

The first landscapes appeared in ancient art but didn’t become an independent genre in Europe until the Renaissance. But in China as early as the beginning of our era out of an ancient nature cult painting emerged in the genre “mountain – water”, later the genre “flowers and birds” was formed.

During the Renaissance landscape painting became more and more realistic, for example, the landscape behind Leonardo’s “Gioconda ” is not an imaginary nature, but a concrete corner of Italy. Only towards the end of the eighteenth century, however, and particularly in the following nineteenth, did artists come to represent nature from life – there appeared plein air painting, outdoor painting. Impressionism, born in the 1860s, gave such a powerful impulse to the landscape genre that its effects are still felt today, although in the XX century landscape again moved away from realism and survived many stylistic experiments: post impressionism, cubism, futurism, abstractionism…

This and another Wonderful landscape paintings you can find on our online Gart gallery.

Famous Landscape Artists

The names of the great landscape painters are still a reference point for lovers of the genre today. Messina, Giorgione, Bellini, Tintoretto, Sustris and other representatives of the Venetian school of painting of the 15th and 16th centuries created splendid examples of idealised landscape paintings. In the XVIIth century the Dutch landscape emerged as a separate lineage – those flat landscapes with the windmills and the cottages are still lovely, aren’t they?

In the early nineteenth century landscape painters in England – Constable, Turner, Crome, Bonington and in France – Millet, Corot worked hard on the technique of realistic landscape painting. They were followed by the Impressionists Manet, Monet, Renoir, Pissarro and Sisley who revolutionised the portrayal of nature, filling landscapes with sunshine, movement and life! Let us also recall the great post-impressionist Cezanne, who saw geometric structures in nature and laid the foundations of the cubist and abstract landscape. These trends were developed in the 20th century by Kazimir Malevich, Georgia O’Keeffe, Richard Diebenkorn and others.

What Landscape Painted Artworks can be?

Over the last century and a half, landscape has become one of the most internally diverse genres. It can be painted in any technique: oil on canvas, acrylic, watercolour, pastel, collage… According to the subject the landscape can be systematized as follows:

Architectural or urban landscape (veduta and capriccio are its varieties)

Industrial or manufacturing landscapes

Wildlife

Seascape

Rural landscape (idyll, pastoral)

Parkscape

What is the Most Popular Appartment Place to Design by Landscape?

Landscape paintings and graphics are often present in modern interiors, both office and private, and in rooms with different functions: living room, library, study, bedroom, nursery … The ideal solution when choosing landscape painted artwork would be to focus on the style of the interior. For interiors in the Empire style, classic, Provence, you can buy a realistic or impressionistic oil landscape, watercolor sea landscape and similar works. For modern interiors (minimalism, high-tech, fusion) it is better to buy geometric landscapes close to abstractionism or cubism. A large, well-chosen landscape can completely transform a room and make it seem like a space divider.

Landscape Paintings on G.ART Gallery

International online platform G.ART Gallery offers for sale online landscapes by professional contemporary artists from Eastern Europe. G.ART Gallery’s online platform works individually with each artist to create a collection of landscapes in various styles, techniques and color schemes. Realistic oil landscapes, surrealism, impressionism, abstraction, space, flowers, mountains and cities – the customer is sure to find a landscape that will captivate him. Also on the G.ART Gallery online platform are landscapes in large sizes and non-standard shapes: horizontal longs and ovals.

How to buy Landscape Painting?

Buying landscapes online from responsible art dealers is easy. The buyer can be assured of the quality and originality of the work and is advised at all stages of the transaction. After payment, the work is securely packaged and delivered by the best transport companies.