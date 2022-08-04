World’s First Internet Marketing and Design Agency Celebrates Momentous 25th Anniversary with Surprise Announcement

Acclaimed digital marketing, publishing and design agency Azam Marketing is celebrating its milestone silver anniversary this month with twenty-five philanthropic donations.

Since its founding in the embryonic days of the world wide web in August 1997, Azam has grown into one of the most renowned internet marketing agencies in the world.

Azam Marketing has served 1,088 clients over the quarter of a century, including BT, Coca-Cola, Disney, ITV, Nike, Google, Virgin Holidays and Hilton, and won numerous prestigious industry awards for producing exceptional results.

The company has expanded its services from specialising in the 1990s in affiliate marketing, search engine optimisation and web design to, in the 2000s, email marketing and CRM, and, in the 2010s, social media marketing, mobile app development and business consultancy.

Because of its peerless expertise and accomplishments in the digital sector, Azam Marketing is hired by increasing numbers of companies, charities and individuals to manage their web presence, launch advertising campaigns and provide consultancy services. The roster of clients currently ranges from one-person start-up businesses to small and medium-size enterprises to multinational corporations in the UK, continental Europe and North America.

To mark the anniversary, Nadeem Azam, the Founder and CEO of Azam Marketing, has announced the company is donating GBP £25,000 (USD $30,650 / EUR €29,870) to twenty-five charities selected by its current and former staff, consultants and clients. The registered charities are in the following sectors: social welfare, education, medical research, international development, animal welfare and the environment.

The company has received congratulatory messages from dozens of sources on its landmark birthday.

“We would like to offer Azam Marketing our sincerest congratulations on their seminal 25th anniversary,” states Azim Suleman, Principal Solicitor at Bromptons Solicitors in Kensington, London.

“We have fortunately had the continuous benefit of Azam Marketing’s professional services for over 10 years. Azam Marketing has become an indispensable and integral part of our growth and success by reason of the sheer hard work and dedication of their team, enabling us to enjoy a highly effective online presence.”

He goes on to declare, “Understanding Bromptons’ ever evolving requirements over a decade, Azam Marketing has seamlessly worked with us to design our website, maintain and update it, plus keep our web operations secure from malware and virus infiltrations.”

“I wish the business goes from strength to strength over the next quarter of a century!”