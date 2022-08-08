PackMojo launches a new platform to customize, manage & ship custom packaging orders, all in one place

PackMojo is a company that believes every brand should have easy access to premium, custom branded packaging that is of a high quality standard and creates low environmental impact. A cohesive brand experience entails everything from purchasing a product to its packaging, and its final arrival at the doorstep of a customer. In all of these processes, packaging is one part that would boost the credibility of one’s business and brand experience across marketing platforms.

The company launched its new all-in-one platform earlier last month, with the goal of removing packaging complexities and enhancing the user experience during the packaging order process.

Users can now choose from over 40+ packaging types, get instant quotes, or request a personalized quote. They will also have the option to choose how they want their packaging shipped: all at once, split across air and ocean, and even to multiple locations.

Furthermore, users will be able to track and manage their orders and stay updated on the production and shipping status, as well as being able to manage all orders, requests, and assets in one place.

This new platform streamlines and improves the efficiency of creating, customizing, and ordering packaging for their business, bringing the experience online and simplifying the packaging workflow.

PackMojo is the ultimate platform for businesses looking for accessible and sustainable custom packaging. The features within the new platform provide added value to businesses, allowing brands to easily manage their entire packaging journey from start to finish.