Save Up To £15,000 On A New Holiday Home In Harrison Holidays’ Summer Sale

UK holiday park company Harrison Holidays have launched its big summer sale on all new holiday homes in their prestigious parks across the north of England, which could mean savings of up to £15,000.

With the news reporting chaos at airports and many holidaymakers facing uncertainty with their foreign summer holiday bookings, more and more people are opting to stay in the UK. There has never been a better time to embrace the Great British Staycation, and Harrison Holidays’ big summer sale is the perfect opportunity to invest in a luxurious new holiday home.

Starting at only £19,995 for pre-owned and £39,995 for new, there’s a holiday home to suit every budget, especially if the rising costs of an annual foreign family holiday are factored in. It can cost a family of four over £3,000 for a basic holiday in Spain, and that’s before airport transfers, travel insurance, mobile roaming charges, and more.

Owning a holiday home can add so much more to life. No long queues at airports and no cancelled flights, your holiday home is ready and waiting for you, whether it’s a family vacation during the school summer holidays or you want to have a romantic weekend break. Simply pack a bag, get in the car, and you can be in your home from home within hours.

The big holiday home sale is being held at the following parks:

– Percy Wood Holiday Park, Northumberland

– Wild Rose Holiday Park, Cumbria

– Riverside Holiday Park, Southport

– Brooklyn Holiday Park, Southport

– White Rose Holiday Park, Thirsk

– Abbey Farm Holiday Park, Ormskirk

– Rawcliffe Holiday Park, Blackpool

Harrison Holidays’ parks offer a variety of facilities for residents, from children’s play areas, nature walks, coffee shops, bars, and entertainment complexes, as well as being close to some of the UK’s most beautiful countryside and coastal areas.

Whether you want to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and simply relax, or indulge in more active pursuits such as golf, fishing, hiking, cycling, or more, there’s a park that will suit you perfectly. Isn’t it time you took the hassle and stress away from family holidays, and simply enjoy your precious leisure time?

There’s a huge choice of holiday homes across our parks, all with modern features, spacious open plan layouts, fitted kitchens, paved drives, equipped with everything you need to escape everyday life and make the most of your free time, and all surrounded by picturesque countryside.

The big sale is on now and runs until 5 September, and for more information about the parks and holiday homes, visit our website today https://harrisonholidays.com

About Harrison Holidays

Established over 40 years ago, Harrison Holidays is a family-owned company that operates eight holiday parks across the north of England, including parks in Northumberland, Cumbria, Southport, Ormskirk, and Preston, and provide accommodation for motor homes, tourers, glamping, and holiday homes for sale.