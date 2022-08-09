Nurture Landscapes advised by Thomson Snell & Passmore on 3 new acquisitions

The acquisitions include Barton Grange Landscapes, near Preston; Alpha Pest Control in Stoke-on-Trent; and Enserve in Leeds. They bring the total number of acquisitions completed by Nurture since its inception to 37. Thomson Snell & Passmore has acted on Nurture’s behalf on each of these, other than Nurture’s three acquisitions in Scotland.

Barton Grange will further boost the group’s offerings in the landscape construction and grounds maintenance space. Alpha Pest Control and Enserve are both pest control specialists and will add to Nurture’s expertise in this sector, following its acquisition of Royal Warrant Holder Rokill Pest Control in 2021.

Peter Fane, Nurture Group’s founder and executive chairman, comments: “All three businesses are tremendous in their own right and absolutely the perfect match for Nurture. We are delighted for many reasons, not least because together they not only add extra capacity and skills in the Midlands and Northern regions, but each business brings with it tremendously loyal clients in both the commercial and public sectors.

“As an ambitious and award-winning horticultural and landscaping business, branching out and going for growth is in our veins. I would like to especially thank the legal team at Thomson Snell & Passmore. Their help and support was much appreciated in helping bring more successful deals to fruition.”

Jason Varney, partner in the Corporate department, led the project team at Thomson Snell & Passmore and was assisted by Joseph Hartland (Associate, Corporate) on each of the three transactions along with support from Alisa Sweeney (Partner, Commercial Property) and Ben Stepney (Partner, Employment).

Jason Varney, partner at Thomson Snell & Passmore, adds: “It is fantastic to work with ambitious, growing businesses, helping them to achieve their goals. It is particularly rewarding to support long-term clients such as Nurture Landscapes, building up a relationship over many years, which enables an in-depth understanding of their unique needs and aims. We look forward to continuing to support Nurture Landscapes with its future expansion plans.”