Jack Parsons, the UK’s leading youth expert, launches a series to motivate millions of young people to flip the duvet

At a time when young people are struggling to combat the cost of living crisis, top business leaders join entrepreneur Jack Parsons to inspire young people into work, through the launch of a new series of ’My Duvet Flip’.

Season 2 of the hugely successful career support youthcast, ’My Duvet Flip‘ features informative and inspiring interviews with some of the UK’s most prominent business leaders including Rishi Sunak, Theo Paphitis, Dragon’s Den judge, Matt Brittin, President of Google Europe and Charlie Nunn, Group CEO of Lloyds Banking Group, to name a few.

The youthcast will be powered by Aviva and EY, Aviva’s partnership of season 2 is part of its commitment to ensure everyone is given the tools they need to feel positive about making financial decisions.

‘My Duvet Flip’ is founded and hosted by Jack Parsons, UK’s reading youth expert and aims to help young people across the UK feel empowered to achieve their personal employment goals. Each week business leaders talk candidly with Jack about their own career history and experiences; sharing tips, advice, and insight about what gets them out of bed in the morning, or their ‘duvet flip’.

Jack Parsons, UK’s Chief Youth Officer, comments “I’m thrilled to be able to bring out a second series of ‘My Duvet Flip’ and share the motivational and honest conversations I’ve been lucky enough to have with some of Britain’s most successful business leaders. For me, the podcast is all about supporting the millions of young people across the UK and helping them feel empowered to achieve their own goals.”

Matt Brittin, President of Google Europe, comments “Thanks Jack for the coffee and conversation – helping young people thrive in a more digital world is a vital goal we share. Thanks for inviting me to connect with you and your community.”

Having already achieved multiple accolades including LinkedIn’s ‘Top Voice for Young People’ and ‘Top 15 young entrepreneurs to watch’, Jack hopes the second series of his ‘My Duvet Flip’ podcast will help encourage young people across the UK to realise their potential and achieve their goals.

Season 1 of ‘My Duvet Flip’ achieved 2 million views, with over 750,000 engagements through likes, saves, and shares. The second series of ‘My Duvet Flip’ will be available to watch from 29th August 2022 via TikTok and YouTube.

About Jack Parsons

Jack is an award-winning young entrepreneur, known as the UK’s Chief Youth Officer. Following his own challenges entering into the workplace, Jack started Youth Group to support disadvantaged young people achieve their own success and generate opportunities in the world of work.

Useful links

Social media channels

Partners – Aviva & EY

Press assets