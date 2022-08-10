Most people think that they must spend hours studying to get a Cisco certification. While this may be true for some people, it is not the only way to pass the exam. Several methods can help you prepare for the test and increase your chances of success. Orhanergun.net has some great tips on how to study for a Cisco certification exam, and in this write-up, we will discuss 5 of those methods.

Method 1: Use a study guide

One of the most effective ways to prepare for any exam is to use a study guide. There are many different Cisco certification courses guides available online and in bookstores. Choose one that covers all the topics on the exam, and that has been updated for the current version of the Cisco exams. Also, read the reviews before purchasing a guide to get an idea of its quality. Another great way to find a quality study guide is to ask other Cisco-certified individuals for their recommendations. They will be able to point you in the right direction and help you avoid any guides that are not worth your time. It is also good to supplement your study guide with other resources, such as online forums, practice exams, and video tutorials.

Method 2: Create a study schedule

One of the biggest mistakes people make when studying for an exam is not creating a study schedule. They try to fit in as much studying as possible in the days leading up to the test, which often leads to last-minute cramming and stressed-out nerves. To avoid this, it is important to create a study schedule and stick to it. Decide how many hours you are going to study each day, and then make sure to stick to that schedule. Setting smaller goals, such as finishing a certain chapter or section by the end of each day, is also helpful. This will help you stay on track and motivated throughout the process. It is also important to take breaks and allow yourself time to relax. Studying for an exam can be stressful, so give yourself a break now and then.

Method 3: Take practice exams

It is perhaps one of the top ways to prepare for an exam. It allows you to get a feel for the test format and test your knowledge of all the topics covered. There are many different practice exams available online. Some of them are free, while others charge a small fee. Choose a few that cover all the topics on the exam, from reliable sources. Taking too many practice exams can be detrimental, leading to burnout. So make sure to take a break between each and focus on the areas where you need improvement.

Method 4: Join a study group

Joining a study group is another great way to prepare for a Cisco certification exam. Not only will you be able to benefit from the knowledge of others, but you will also have accountability partners to help keep you on track. Many different Cisco study groups are available online, so be sure to find one that covers the exam you are taking. Additionally, check out forums and other online resources to see if there are any local study groups in your area. It is also helpful to connect with other Cisco-certified individuals. They will be able to provide you with valuable insights and recommendations.

Method 5: Get plenty of rest

One of the most important things you can do to prepare for a Cisco certification exam is to get plenty of rest. This will help ensure that you are well-rested and able to focus on the material when it comes time to take the test. Make sure to create a study schedule that allows for adequate rest, and stick to it. Also, avoid studying late at night as this can often lead to fatigue and decreased productivity. It is also important to avoid caffeine and other stimulants in the hours leading up to the exam, as they can often lead to anxiety and jitters. Instead, drink plenty of water and eat a healthy meal to help keep your energy levels up.

What to do after passing a Cisco certification exam

After passing a Cisco certification exam, it is important to celebrate your accomplishment. This is a major milestone in your career and should be celebrated. Here are five things you need to do after passing a Cisco certification exam:

Update your resume: Be sure to update your resume with your new certification. This will help you stand out when applying for jobs and can increase salaries. It is also helpful to list any relevant experience you have in your resume. This will show potential employers that you are knowledgeable and can put your skills to use.

Network: One of the best things you can do after passing a Cisco certification exam is to network with other Cisco-certified individuals. They will be able to provide you with valuable insights and recommendations. It is also helpful to connect with other professionals in your field. This way, you can stay up-to-date on industry trends and developments.

Get involved in the community: There are many different Cisco communities available online, so be sure to get involved in one that covers the exam you passed. This is a great way to stay up-to-date on industry news and trends and connect with other Cisco-certified individuals. It is also helpful to get involved in local Cisco user groups. This way, you can network with other professionals in your area.

Stay current: It is important to stay current on your certification as Cisco often releases new versions of their exams. Additionally, keep your knowledge and skills up-to-date by taking advantage of Cisco’s continuing education offerings. It is also helpful to attend Cisco Live events. These events offer a great way to learn about new technologies and network with other Cisco professionals.

Give back: One of the best ways to give back to the Cisco community is to share your knowledge with others. There are many different ways to do this, such as writing blog posts, creating study guides, or even teaching a class. Not only will you be helping others, but you will also be strengthening your own knowledge in the process.

Final Thoughts

Passing a Cisco certification exam is a major accomplishment that can help you further your career. Celebrating your success and taking the necessary steps to maintain your certification are important. Additionally, network with other Cisco-certified individuals and stay current on industry news and developments. By following these tips, you can ensure that you make the most of your Cisco certification.