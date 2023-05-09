TRX Training Teams Up with The Fitness Group to Expand Functional Training Education in the UK

TRX Training, the world’s leading functional training equipment provider, has announced its new partnership with The Fitness Group, a prominent fitness education and personal training course provider in the UK. The partnership aims to offer TRX education courses to The Fitness Group’s students, allowing them to enhance their knowledge and skills in functional training.

With this partnership, The Fitness Group can now provide TRX education courses to its students, offering them the opportunity to learn from TRX-certified trainers and instructors and gain a deeper understanding of functional training’s principles. Nathan D’Rozario, TRX International & Training Manager, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We’re thrilled to partner with The Fitness Group to provide our TRX education courses to their students. The Fitness Group shares our commitment to delivering high-quality education and training, and we believe this partnership will enable us to reach even more fitness professionals across the UK. We’re excited to see the impact this collaboration will have on the fitness industry.”

Aside from providing functional training education to students, the partnership will also expand TRX’s reach in the UK, offering more opportunities for fitness professionals to improve their skills and knowledge in functional training. With The Fitness Group’s expertise in fitness education, TRX can deliver a comprehensive training program to students in the UK.

Steven Dick, The Fitness Group’s Founder, also expressed his delight about the partnership, saying, “We’re delighted to partner with TRX Training to offer our students access to their live and digital education courses. At The Fitness Group, we’re committed to providing the best possible fitness education to our students, and TRX is a fantastic addition to our course offerings. We believe that this partnership will help us continue to deliver exceptional education and training to fitness professionals across the UK.”

The TRX education courses will be available to The Fitness Group’s students starting in May 2023.

About TRX Training: Founded in 2004, TRX Training is a global leader in functional training equipment, programming, and education. TRX has revolutionised the fitness industry with its innovative approach to functional training, helping people of all fitness levels move better, feel better, and live better. With a range of products and programs, including the TRX Suspension Trainer and TRX Education courses, TRX is committed to empowering people to achieve their fitness goals.

About The Fitness Group: Established in 2012, The Fitness Group is a top provider of fitness education courses in the UK. The Fitness Group offers a variety of courses to fitness professionals, including Personal Training, Pre and Post Natal, Sports Massage, and Nutrition. The Fitness Group is dedicated to delivering high-quality education and training to help fitness professionals achieve their goals.

For more information, please contact: TRX Training – ndrozario@trxtraining.com The Fitness Group – steven.dick@thefitnessgrp.co.uk