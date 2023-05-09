Ipsen Wrexham Recognised as One of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ in 2023

Ipsen Wrexham, a pharmaceutical company located in the UK, has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ in the category of large organisations by Great Place to Work®. This marks the first time the company has received this prestigious award, which is based on anonymous employee feedback.

The Ipsen Wrexham facility, also known as the “neuroscience centre of excellence,” was applauded for its exceptional workplace culture and commitment to employee well-being. Approximately 72% of employees considered Ipsen Wrexham to be a great place to work, based on their feedback. The company scored highly in areas such as diversity, ethnicity, inclusion, promotion of physical and mental health, camaraderie, employee pride, and comfort levels with job security.

Jeannette Brend, Site Head at Ipsen in Wrexham, expressed her pride in the company’s achievement, stating that it demonstrated the company’s dedication to putting people at the forefront of its operations. She thanked the employees for their contributions, which advanced the company’s mission to improve people’s lives and health outcomes, particularly in areas of high unmet need.

The award is based heavily on the results of Great Place to Work® employee surveys, which revealed that nine out of ten employees at Ipsen Wrexham believe in fair treatment regarding age, race, sexual orientation, gender, and position. Around eight out of ten employees felt that they could be themselves at work, were proud to tell others that they work at Ipsen, felt comfortable with job security, and believed that the company promoted mental and physical health among employees.

Yvonne Linnane, Employee Engagement Lead, said that this recognition was a landmark achievement for Ipsen Wrexham and a morale-booster for the entire team. She noted that the company’s efforts to create an environment in which individuals can thrive were reflected in the accolade.

If you are interested in career opportunities at Ipsen, please visit their website https://careers.ipsen.com/us/en.