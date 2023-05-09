Tips for Shift Workers to Help Reduce Stress and Health Problems

Working night or rotating shifts can be challenging, as it can disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythm and cause higher levels of stress hormones. Working at night can contribute to higher rates of many diseases, including several dangerous ones such as obesity, cancer, diabetes, and heart conditions. However, there are ways to reduce stress and manage these challenges effectively. Here are some ways to reduce stress for people who work night or rotating shifts:

Establish a Regular Sleep Schedule

It is essential to establish a regular sleep schedule, even if it is during the day. Make sure to get 7-9 hours of sleep every day and try to stick to the same sleep schedule even on your days off. This can be especially difficult for people with families and children, however when you disrupt your sleep schedule on weekends or days off it can be much harder to adjust when it is time to go to work again, and the constant change can make it even harder on your body. Instead, try to establish family time during hours when you aren’t usually sleeping, such as during the evening or early morning hours. Even on days when you need to be awake during your usual sleeping time, such as to attend religious meetings or holiday events, try to take a nap at some point during your usual sleeping time.

Try Supplements

Supplements and vitamins that help your body deal with stress can help reduce the anxiety, strain, and wear and tear that can happen when you mess with your circadian rhythm. Supplements like ashwagandha, B vitamins, vitamin D, and cannabis-derived products such as THC carts or edibles can help you to relax and help your body to reduce the stress hormones caused by sleep disruption.

Create a Relaxing Sleep Environment

Sleeping better is one key to reducing the stress and physical symptoms caused by shift work. Make sure the room you sleep in is dark, quiet, and comfortable. Consider using earplugs, a white noise machine, or blackout curtains to create a peaceful environment that can help you sleep better, especially if you have children or other family members at home. Keeping your bedroom cool can also help signal to your body that it’s time to sleep and help you to get higher-quality, more restful sleep.

Take Breaks

Take short breaks during your shift to relax and recharge. Use these breaks to stretch, meditate, or take a quick walk to help reduce stress. Occasional breaks can help people to feel better physically and mentally, and studies have shown that people who take a few minutes to recharge are more productive. When you do take a break, try to avoid scrolling on social media the whole time, as that is less restful and restorative for your mind compared with getting some fresh air and exercise.

Get Some Sun

Many shift workers are exposed to less sunlight than people who work in the daytime. If you don’t get enough sunlight you will likely not have enough vitamin D, as it is produced through exposure to the sun. You can take vitamin D supplements, which is a good idea, but you should also try to spend time in the sun as often as possible. Not only can this help with vitamin D absorption, but it can also help increase your serotonin levels, reduce anxiety, and help you to get better sleep.

Practice Stress Management Techniques

Try to set aside time for relaxing each day. Such relaxation techniques as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga help reduce stress levels. Other stress management techniques include spending time outside, exercising, and doing creative hobbies such as painting or journaling. You can also listen to music or read a book to relax during your downtime.

Eat Healthy

It is crucial to fuel your body well when you are undergoing any stressful situation or lifestyle. Eating healthy, nutritious food is essential for maintaining a healthy body and reducing stress levels. Avoid caffeine and sugary foods, as they can cause energy crashes and disrupt sleep, and try to eat mostly complex carbohydrates rather than processed foods. Protein-rich and high-nutrient foods like meat, fruit, and vegetables are also important.

Avoid Stimulants Before Bed

Avoid taking any mental or physical stimulants in the hours before going to bed. Many night workers will consume stimulants like coffee or energy drinks if they are having trouble making it to the end of their shift. However, this usually backfires as the stimulant effect of caffeine can linger for hours and disrupt sleep. Instead, try to consume smaller amounts of caffeine every couple of hours through the earlier part of your shift and avoid consuming any stimulants for 6 hours before your bedtime. You should also avoid drinking alcohol or using narcotics in the hours before you go to sleep.

Eat During the Daytime

One study seems to show that eating during the daytime can help reduce some of the health risks of night shift work. Exactly why this may be the case is still under question, but it makes sense to try this if you want to decrease negative health results.

Exercise Regularly

Many studies have shown that regular exercise can help reduce stress and anxiety levels, as well as improve overall health. Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, even if it’s just a brisk walk or some light stretching. In addition, you should also aim for several periods of heavier or more strenuous exercise several times a week. For many people, this means a trip to the gym or a fitness class. However, if that is not your style of activity, other options such as hiking, jogging, or even dancing are also good choices.

Seek Support

If the tips for reducing your anxiety don’t help, it’s important to get help in other ways. If you’re taking care of your health, getting enough sleep, and sticking to a consistent routine but are still struggling with stress, seek support from family, friends, or a mental health professional. They can provide helpful tips and techniques to manage stress and improve your overall well-being.

Conclusion

Working night or rotating shifts can be challenging and can cause a variety of different mental and physical concerns, but these tips can help reduce stress and improve your quality of life. Remember to take care of yourself, be as healthy as possible, and prioritize your well-being.