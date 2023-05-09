Online Furniture Brand, Pickawood, Expands to the UK Market

An innovative online retailer of custom-made furniture, Pickawood has announced its expansion to the UK. Following a successful test run last year, the company is now offering its bespoke services to customers in the UK. Pickawood has gained a reputation for providing custom-made high-quality furniture to customers across Europe, before deciding to offer its services to the UK.

Their online store allows customers to create and design their own unique furniture pieces, tailored to their needs and style. With a range of materials, finishes, and designs to choose from, customers can create furniture that is both beautiful and functional. The company is dedicated to providing the highest quality craftsmanship, using only the finest materials to ensure that every piece is built to last.

“We are thrilled to bring Pickawood to the UK market and provide customers with the opportunity to create their own personalized furniture pieces,” said Tim Ehlign, CEO of Pickawood. “Our online platform makes it easy for customers to design and order their furniture from the comfort of their own homes, and we are proud to offer a range of materials and finishes that are sure to suit any style.”

Pickawood has established itself as an Innovator in the custom-made furniture industry, with a team of skilled craftsmen and designers who are dedicated to providing exceptional service to every customer. The company’s expansion into the UK market is a testament to its commitment to quality and innovation, and it is poised to become a major player in the UK furniture market.

“We are excited to bring Pickawood to the UK and offer our customers the opportunity to create their own unique furniture pieces,” said Ehling. “We believe that everyone deserves to own furniture that is both functional and beautiful, and we are committed to providing the highest quality craftsmanship and personalised service to every customer.”

For more information about Pickawood and its range of custom-made furniture, visit www.pickawood.com.