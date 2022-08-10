Lightfoots Solicitors awarded for 2nd year in a row at the Oxfordshire Prestige Awards

The Oxfordshire Prestige Awards 2022/23 have taken place and the award winning law firm Lightfoots Solicitors are delighted to announce that they have won the ‘Solicitors of the Year’ award. This is another successful year for the firm, following on from their win at the 2021/22 event

Lightfoots Solicitors is Thame’s foremost law firm, established over 150 years ago, today they have four offices in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, working for clients across the UK. Their heritage and community-focused ethos give them a unique perspective on the challenges local businesses and other organisations are facing. They have three principal areas of service – for business, for lenders, and for life. Their values are based on conducting business to the highest ethical standards, encouraging a ‘we over me’ mentality, providing innovative solutions and delivering excellence in everything they do.

The Oxfordshire Prestige Awards are organised and run by Corporate LiveWire, who launched the Prestige Awards to celebrate the businesses and individuals that consistently offer excellent products and services to local residents, expats and tourist visitors alike. The Prestige Awards team and judging panel conduct extensive research to find their winners, looking at service excellence, quality, innovation, value, ethics and consistency in performance.

2021 saw record instruction levels for Lightfoots, particularly for the Residential Conveyancing team during the Stamp Duty Land Tax holiday, along with several promotions (including a new Partner), and winning a number of local and industry awards, demonstrating the strength and diversity of their services. The judges were particularly impressed by the firm’s core values and their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). Lightfoots Solicitors conducts all of its business using its key attributes of integrity, diversity, excellence, agility, and teamwork, working alongside its CSR policy to ensure it has a positive effect on its clients, employees, and broader society.

Joe Middleton, Managing Partner of Lightfoots, said, “To win the Oxfordshire Prestige Awards for two years in a row is excellent recognition for our hard working team and demonstrates the strength of our local reputation.”

Oxfordshire Prestige Award judges said “Lightfoots combination of personal service with the latest technology and market knowhow helps them to excel, offering the best legal service in Oxfordshire.”